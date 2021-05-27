Shadow Lakes Golf Club may have closed in 2016, but recent signs all indicate that it’s swinging back to life.
The club’s 25-plus tee driving range returned in 2019, and its clubhouse — transformed into an event center — was scheduled to reopen in 2020, before pandemic-induced regulations prevented events.
Now the West Country Club Drive facility has ambitious plans to bring back the golf course as a nine-hole operation.
“We will be revitalizing nine holes, which are going to be wonderful,” said John McNair, vice president of golf operations at JC Resorts, the facility’s new management company. “We are going to try to set up two sets of tee boxes there, so if someone wants to play it twice, it will feel like a 36-hole operation.”
McNair said that the plan is to reopen the course in October after it’s reseeded and rehabilitated. The greens are already in good shape, but crews are actively restoring the fairways, the rough and the tees, McNair said.
It’s expected that each hole will feature different sets of tee boxes, to give players the feel of playing two different golf courses.
The clubhouse, which has been converted into a rentable event center, is also scheduled to reopen by October, boasting an expected 250-person capacity and a full-service catering team for ceremonies, receptions, banquets and meetings.
“I think it will be a great experience,” McNair said. “It will be a great-condition golf course, and a great place to learn the game as well, especially with our driving range, practice facility and what we will have to offer there. The other thing is that I think it will be part of the community, from banquets and events. If someone is getting married, this will be the spot to do it.”
The facility’s past demise and gradual rebirth can be attributed to the rise and fall of golf’s popularity.
The 20-year-old facility opened as a public, daily fee, eighteen-hole golf course, driving range and clubhouse facility in 2001, but an oversaturation of golf courses, an industry-wide decline in demand and unsustainable expenses forced the closure in 2016.
Bill Hill, Brentwood’s former mayor, teed-off on the club’s return in 2018, with the driving range reopened in late 2019 and the clubhouse-turned-event-center prepped for opening in 2020.
McNair said things further improved as the pandemic took hold —golf’s demand is estimated to have shot up 20–30% — spurring the course’s return.
“It’s (the pandemic) has been good for golf, there are a lot more people out on the golf course,” McNair said.
Brentwood City Councilmember Karen Rarey said she’s hopeful the course will continue to expand offerings in the future.
“It is a good sign that Shadow Lakes Golf Course will be reopening for play, but I am concerned that a nine-hole golf course will not attract enough golfers to enable them to reopen the other nine holes,” she said. “Hopefully, between the driving range and the opening of the event center, there will be enough subsidies to make that happen over the long run.”
JC Resorts said in a news release that it hopes to expand offerings as demand increases.
For more information on the club or event center reservations, email ShadowLakesInfo@jcresorts.com
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.