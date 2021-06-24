Brentwood Rotary is back live and in person

The Brentwood Rotary club is now back in action to serve the community, promote fellowship, Business connections, peace and goodwill both locally and globally.
The Rotary Club of Brentwood is pleased to announce they are back to live in-person meeting on a new day. Starting Tuesday June 29, the Rotary Club of Brentwood will be meeting at noon at the Wedgewood Event center.
Rotary meetings are open to the public if you would have an interest in learning more about Rotary or would like to join us on Tuesday June 29, at noon please call our membership chair Marsha at 925-356-1873.
Rotary international is known worldwide for being the driving force in eradicating Polio, their current focus is helping with clean water and sanitation throughout the world.
Locally we provide scholarships to high schoolers, dictionaries to all third graders, paint maps of the USA on playgrounds, assist seniors with minor home repairs and help wherever Rotary can assist and lend a hand. Come see what all the buzz is about, come meet local business owners, city and school officials and all around wonderful ordinary men and women doing extraordinary things for our community and our world.
For more information check out their website www.brentwoodrotary94513.com
