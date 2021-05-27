Brentwood's Parks and Recreation Department has announced it will host its fourth annual Brentwood Classic Fourth of July Parade.
The parade is expected to feature local organizations, clubs and community groups showing their pride and dedication to the community.
It will begin at on July 4 at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of 1st and Birch streets.
"We look forward to celebrating Brentwood’s strength and resilience together on July 4," said city officials in a news release.
The parade will travel down 1st Street, turn right onto Oak Street, and conclude at the corner of Oak Street and 3rd streets.
Local health orders, which may include social distancing and mask wearing, will be in place.
Parade applications are available through June 25 at https://bit.ly/brentwood4th2021. Registration is free.
There will be three separate judging areas along the parade route where groups can stop and perform. Groups will be judged in the following categories: overall (first, second and third); most patriotic; best performance; and most creative.
Due to increased safety measures, the children’s parade and the celebration in City Park will not be held this year.
The city encourages attendees to support local businesses after the parade concludes.
