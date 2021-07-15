As an increasing number of teenagers find themselves behind the wheel, fearful parents warn their new drivers to be extra cautious on the roads.
This is because the roads that we routinely share and drive on are experiencing a surge of severe accidents.
Although car accidents are not foreign, unusual topics to many of us, or light topics to talk about, they must be discussed because accidents are real issues that yield devastating, and in many cases fatal, consequences. Car crashes take lives, break families apart and manifest fear which adds to the demand for increased safety on the roads.
So at this time, driving safety is more important than ever, especially because California reopens— after almost a year and a half of quarantine— with a significant number of eager drivers. A rise in drivers could consequently translate to busier streets which are more prone to accidents. But this could be avoided if we examine ourselves and recognize our potentially dangerous driving habits, for not only our sake, but for others, too.
Some common dangerous driving habits include: not turning on turn signals, speeding through yellow lights, becoming impatient at red-light turns, using our phone when driving or even forgetting to be aware of your surroundings. All of these are products of feeling safe and comfortable when driving; they are second nature to us because it is what we practice. But despite the regularity of dangerous driving habits, the bleak reality remains that these habits put us at risk and increase the chances of getting into an accident.
Accidents are real issues that remind each of us that we are not invincible to the dangers and risks of driving. People deserve to feel safe and be safe on our roads, and we can start doing that by just recognizing our own driving flaws.
