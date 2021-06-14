BRENTWOOD A 40-year-old man sustained major injuries Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Lone Tree Way and Smith Lane in Brentwood.
The wreck occurred at about 5:30 a.m. and shut down traffic in both directions on Lone Tree Way. According to Brentwood police, one vehicle rear ended the other vehicle in the eastbound lanes of Lone Tree Way.
The man with the major injuries was airlifted to an John Muir Health Medical Center in Walnut Creek, while the driver of the second vehicle declined medical treatment. Brentwood police and the East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the scene and the wreck is under investigation by Brentwood police.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.