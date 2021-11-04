First phase of wetland restoration project in Oakley nears completion

A years-long effort by the Department of Water Resources (DWR) to restore about 1,200 acres of tidal marsh to a natural state accomplished a major milestone when levees surrounding the property were breached last month.
With the levee breach, tides will once again allow nutrient-rich water to flow in and out of newly restored wetlands. The ability of marshes to create food for the bottom of the food chain and the ability of the tides to carry those nutrients into the main river channels are expected to result in an improved ecosystem over time.
A DWR press release about the Dutch Slough Tidal Restoration project stated, “Tidal habitats are those that were historically prominent in the Delta, and their restoration is considered a critical action to increase the number of native sensitive species and improve the general ecological health of the Delta.”
The Delta once supported 360,000 acres of wetlands, and only a small fraction of those remain today. According to DWR, most of those Delta wetlands fell victim to the construction of levees at the turn of the last century. Isolated from tidal flows, the production of nutrients in the marshes, and the process of transferring those nutrients into the main river channels, came to a halt. With less food and less habitat for wildlife, the health of the Delta began to degrade.
“I first came out here in 1998, and I was looking to identify tidal marsh restoration opportunities,” said John Cain, then-conservation director for American Rivers, in a video produced by DWR in 2018. “When I walked along lower Marsh Creek, it was obvious to me that this was a relatively easy opportunity to restore a large area of tidal marsh for the benefit of fish and wildlife that have historically made their habitat in the Delta.”
The Dutch Slough Tidal Restoration project site is located in Oakley and encompasses 1,187 acres in three parcels – Emerson to the west, Gilbert in the center and Burroughs to the east. The site is bound by Dutch Slough to the north, Marsh Creek to the west, the Contra Costa Canal to the south and Jersey Island Road to the east.
Threats to the Dutch Slough restoration site didn’t end with the construction of levees. Before the City of Oakley incorporated in 2002, Contra Costa County planned to build 6,000 homes on the current restoration site, which had been used most recently as pasture land for dairy farms. After incorporation, city officials moved quickly to designate the area as open space. The plan that Cain envisioned took shape as DWR embarked on the largest wetland restoration project in the Delta. Purchase of the three parcels started in 2003 and eventually cost $28 million. The total cost for restoration is estimated at $71 million.
The project was divided into two phases. Restoration of the Emerson and Gilbert parcels started in 2018 as the landscape was shaped to fit the design. Planting of thousands of Tule plants and other native sedges, shrubs and trees took up most of 2020. As the project developed, it began to look less like a dry, dusty construction site and more like a natural habitat.
“Now it’s green and beautiful,” said DWR Project Manager Katie Bandy. “It’s kind of amazing (to see) how quickly that area came to life. The wildlife wasted no time as well. It’s been full of birds ever since we turned the water on. It’s been amazing to watch.”
As a testament to the attractiveness of the area to wildlife, one of the first unofficial visitors to the site was a bear. Later spotted in other parts of Oakley and Discovery Bay in June, paw prints left in the dirt were conclusive evidence that the bear had at least passed through the area.
The process of breaching the levees started last month and is expected to be complete in early November. Openings in five places are planned, and bridges across the openings were to be completed before the breaches were made. But the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting supply chain delays changed the schedule.
“The original plan was to build the bridges first on land and then breach after the bridges were constructed,” Bandy explained. “Now we’ve had to pursue the breaches and wait for our bridges to get here in January. Hopefully I get a Christmas surprise, and they’ll get here early.”
Bandy said that funding for the project’s second phase – the restoration of the Burroughs parcel – has been secured, but a construction timeline hasn’t yet been solidified.
“If I was to throw a date out there, I’d say the earliest we’d go to construction would be 2023,” Bandy said. “There’s a reason this parcel is Phase 2. It’s a bit more challenging. We have our work cut out for us to figure out how to go about it.”
A 55-acre lot adjacent to DWR’s project was set aside to be developed by the City of Oakley as a park. A preliminary design was approved by the city council in 2019, and the city is seeking grant money to help offset the estimated $60 million price tag, though development is expected to be completed in phases.
“The 55-acre park will undoubtedly become an incomparable community amenity and destination within the region,” said Oakley Mayor Sue Higgins. “This is a long-awaited project that we continue to work towards. Funding being the primary impediment to its development. Still I remain optimistic. The city has applied for an $8.5 million grant through the California Department of Parks and Recreation, and we’re happy to report we’re in the final selection process and hopeful for good news.”
With the installation of the bridges expected to be complete in January, the first phase of the Dutch Slough Tidal Restoration project will come to a close. However, it may still be at least a year before the area will be open to the public as agreements regarding its operation need to be reached between DWR, the City of Oakley and the East Bay Regional Park District.
“It’s been a pleasure to watch this place come to life,” Bandy said. “Before we breached the levees, we had all sorts of wildlife out there. Now breaching these levees, we get to bring the fish into the site. A good part of this is making fish food to go out into the main channels. (The tides) will carry it in and out. It’s exciting to have the fish component come to life.”
