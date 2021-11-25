Advocates for the environment hailed the state’s recent decision to implement updated water-flow standards in the San Joaquin River, but what the move will mean for Sacramento River flows remains to be seen.
The action taken by the California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA) and the California Environmental Protection Agency (CEPA) ended the voluntary agreement process for the San Joaquin River watershed. A letter dated Oct. 20 and jointly signed by CNRA Secretary Wade Crowfoot and CNRPA Secretary Jared Blumenfeld advised water contractors in the watershed of the state’s decision.
“Keeping healthy, unimpaired flows is about protecting groundwater supplies,” said Barbara Barrigan-Parrilla, executive director of Restore the Delta. “It’s about protecting public trust resources, food supplies and wildlife networks. Everything is linked to the health of California rivers, including our drinking water supplies.”
“The state team continues to believe that collaboration, adaptive management and voluntary agreements are the best way to ensure water resilience for California’s communities, economy and environment,” said Lisa Lien-Mager, CNRA deputy secretary for communications, in an email to The Press. “Despite considerable efforts over the past two years, proposed actions put forward by water agencies on the San Joaquin River tributaries have fallen short of the flow and habitat improvements needed for a viable voluntary agreement there. Accordingly, the state team will focus on advancing agreements with the Sacramento River basin water users as well as state and federal water project contractors.”
With no agreement forthcoming from the agreement process, the state will instead defer to the Bay-Delta Water Quality Plan (Bay-Delta Plan) to implement water-flow standards necessary to meet the myriad demands on San Joaquin River water.
“We will ask the State Water Board to resume steps toward implementing the flow objectives outlined in the Bay-Delta Plan update adopted in 2018 for the Lower San Joaquin River and tributaries,” Lien-Mager said.
In a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom, a coalition of tribal, fishing, conservation and environmental justice groups – including Restore the Delta, Sierra Club California and the Golden State Salmon Association – thanked the governor for abandoning the voluntary agreement process for the San Joaquin River, but expressed concern that the process remains in place in the Sacramento River watershed.
“We see this as the first step to an improvement in flow and water quality conditions for the San Joaquin River side of the San Francisco Bay-Delta estuary,” read the letter in part. “We welcome this improvement for our waterways for the environmental justice communities that our organizations represent and protect – and for our allies who stand with us. We do, however, have ongoing concerns about the voluntary agreement process for the Sacramento River watershed and potential impacts on the Delta estuary.”
Federal and state laws require that minimum water flows necessary for the health of rivers and dependent ecosystems be scientifically determined and regularly updated. In 2008, the State Water Resources Control Board (SWRCB) started a process to update water-flow requirements for the San Joaquin River as specified in the Bay-Delta Plan. The effort took 10 years. In December 2018, Phase 1 of the Bay-Delta Plan update was nearing completion. In addition to nearing completion of Phase 1, the SWRCB committed to updating the Sacramento River flows, which accounts for the overwhelming majority of the water that flows through the Delta. To date, updates to the Sacramento River flows have not been completed.
Prior to implementation of the newly developed Phase 1 requirements, then-Gov. Jerry Brown, who was serving in the final weeks of his term, requested 90 days to allow water contractors and appropriate regulatory agencies to develop water-flow requirements outside the Bay-Delta Plan process. Negotiations over San Joaquin water flows instead lasted for nearly two years until they were called off last month, having not delivered an acceptable alternative to the Bay-Delta Plan.
In August of this year, an environmental water coalition including the Natural Resources Defense Council, the Winnemem Wintu Tribe and Clean Water Action sent a letter to 120 state legislators decrying the agreement process.
‘These endless negotiations are a big reason why the State Water Board is not allowed to complete the update of the Bay-Delta Plan and implementation of the updated standards to protect water quality for fish and wildlife, farms, and communities,” read the letter. “This status quo of inadequate flows, which is perpetuated by this endless voluntary agreements process, benefits no one other than the water districts who continue to divert water under the outdated water quality rules.”
The Phase 1 Bay-Delta Plan update calls for a 40% unimpaired flow through the San Joaquin River and allows 60% of the water to be diverted for residential, agricultural and industrial uses. By way of comparison, Barrigan-Parrilla said that the current unimpaired flow in that river system is 5%-15%. However, according to the August letter sent to state legislators, the 40% unimpaired flow was still “significantly less water flowing in these rivers than state and federal agencies, independent scientists, and fishing groups and conservation organizations recommended.”
Last week, the SWRCB said it will present a summary of the next steps on efforts to update and implement the Bay-Delta Plan during its Dec. 8 board meeting.
Prior to implementation of the Phase 1 flow requirements for the San Joaquin River, a number of steps still need to be completed including a California Environmental Quality Act report and water quality certification. That effort could take up to two years.
