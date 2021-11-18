Brentwood on Ice opens on Nov. 19

The holiday ice rink has outlasted similar pop-ups in the Brentwood area, and founder Tom Gregory is excited to continue the tradition of welcoming guests to his sheet of ice.
“It’s our fifth season, and every year is our best year,” said Gregory, who also owns Got-A-Party. “We sold over 14,750 tickets online and over 90% of those people weren’t from East County, so we are putting Brentwood on the map.”
Gregory said his rink is meant to bring the community together during the holiday season. He is still looking for sponsorships in the hope of breaking even this year.
Last year, he eliminated the “skate all day” tickets and instead offered tickets for 90 minutes of skate time, giving his staff a chance to clean and sanitize the rink and sitting area between time blocks. He will continue that practice this year, and will bring back the snack bar. One thing not returning is the heated, indoor lounge, eliminating the need to check vaccination cards. Masks will be optional, since the rink qualifies as an outdoor activity.
For hours, tickets, sponsorship forms and more information, visit www.brentwoodonice.com. Tickets and snacks will be available for purchase at the rink for cash only. For more information, call 925-516-7664.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.