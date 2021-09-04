The city of Antioch’s water supply has been challenged in recent years by a variety of factors. But the Brackish Water Desalination Project, the first desalination project of its kind in the five-county Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta region, is intended to improve the reliability of the city’s water.
The city filed its notice of preparation for the project just over four years ago and then broke ground on the plant in February of this year.
“I believe that we’re about a quarter of the way complete with the work,” said John Samuelson, public works director/city engineer for the city of Antioch. “It’s expected to be completed in the middle of 2023.”
When complete, the plant, using a reverse osmosis process, will produce about 6 million gallons of drinking water per day from the 8 million gallons of water drawn from San Joaquin River.
“Currently, desalination only provides 1% of the state’s water supply needs,” said Sean Sou, program manager for the Department of Water Resources (DWR) desalination grant program. “It’s relatively small because of the high cost. The National Alliance for Water Innovation is embarking on an effort to research technologies that can lower the cost and energy (use) related to desalination. If that effort succeeds in the future, I think that there will be more desalination plants constructed in the state.”
Antioch’s drinking water comes from two sources. The city has pre-1914 water rights to pump from the Delta when there is sufficient water flowing to allow pumping. Its supply is augmented by the purchase of untreated water from the Contra Costa Water District (CCWD), which is more expensive than simply pumping water from the river. In recent years, saltwater intrusion from the San Francisco Bay has complicated water operations for the city.
The line indicating where freshwater ends and brackish water starts is referred to as X2. X2 is not fixed. Rather, it moves based upon a number of factors like the season, drought conditions and the volume of water being diverted from the Delta by the State Water Project, the Central Valley Project and other water rights holders in the region. In a normal or wet year, freshwater flowing down through the Delta can push X2 west beyond Pittsburg. In a dry year without a significant freshwater flow, X2 can shift as far east as the Antioch Bridge, or even farther. Once brackish water reaches the Antioch pumps at Fulton Shipyard, they have to be shut down, and the city is forced to purchase its water from the CCWD.
Conditions this year have been particularly difficult.
“We have not been able to use our intakes at any point this year due to the severity of the drought,” Samuelson explained.
The expected cost of the desalination project is $110 million. The city received a $10 million grant from the DWR through funding made available by Proposition 1. Proposition 1 made $7.55 billion available to fund ecosystems and watershed protection and restoration; storage and water supply infrastructure projects; and drinking water protection.
“I am pleased to see the hard work we put into passing the Water Bond paying off on a local project that will improve the quality and reliability of fresh water for Antioch residents,” said Assemblymember Jim Frazier, D-Fairfield, when the grant was made in 2018. “This is the type of project we envisioned in the legislature when we passed the Water Bond legislation and asked voters to approve it.”
A settlement with DWR contributed another $27 million to the project. The city successfully argued that State Water Project pumping in the Delta, which is managed by DWR, resulted in the movement of the salinity line, X2, east of the city’s intakes, necessitating their shutdown and the purchase of CCWD water. Michael Brodsky, attorney for the Discover Bay-based Save the California Delta Association, explained the irony of that settlement.
“It’s very ironic to me because the original purpose of the Central Valley Project and the State Water Project was twofold; one was the water supply, and two was to repel salinity from the Delta,” Brodsky said. “...The theory behind building the dams, Oroville and so forth, was that you store the water in the wintertime when there’s plenty of rain and then in the summertime, when the flow is lower and the farmers are diverting a lot of water, you release the water from the dams. It would flow downstream and push the saltwater back. That’s the way it was sold to the public.
“Now the whole thing has been turned on its head. It’s used for water supply, and we’ve got this demand in Southern California because people want to water their lawns. That water, instead of flowing down to Antioch to push the saltwater back, is going into the canals to Los Angeles. It’s causing saltwater intrusion.”
The project has several major components. The desalination plant itself will be built within the confines of the city’s existing water treatment plant located on Putnam Street. The existing pump station near Fulton Shipyard Road will be replaced with three new pumps outfitted with state-of-the-art fish screens, and a new 3,000-foot pipeline will connect the existing untreated water pipeline to the water treatment plant.
At the end of the desalination process, 2 million gallons of brine will need to be pumped back into the Delta every day in accordance with current environmental standards. To accomplish this, a new 4.3-mile-long pipeline will carry that brine to the Delta Diablo wastewater treatment plant where it will be diluted with that plant’s discharge before being pumped back into the San Joaquin River. According to city documents, the “discharge of brine water into the San Joaquin River will result in minor local increases in salinities that are within the tolerance range of native species.”
The new plant will help the city, but it is far from solving all of its water needs.
“The 6 million gallons of drinking water that we’ll be producing, that’s not enough to supply water for our entire city,” Samuelson said. “We actually have two existing plants...If the (desalination) plant was up and running now, we would be treating 6 million gallons worth of drinking water from our intake, and then supplementing with purchased water from the Contra Costa Water District and treating that with our Plant B to be able to fulfill the supply needed by our residents. I don’t think there’s ever a point where the brackish water plant is supplying the full water needs of the city. Looking long term, we’re going to continue to need to purchase water from the Contra Costa Water District. We’re just reducing our reliance on them.”
As the state sinks deeper into drought, the need for diverse water sources is made more clear. Antioch’s foray in desalination will likely be watched closely by other cities where water options are becoming more and more limited.
“It’s a great project for our city,” Samuelson concluded. “It’s really helping us expand our water portfolio and protect our water rights. Hopefully this is something residents can really see value in. Two years is a long time, but I’m really excited to see this plant up and running, and think it’s going to be a great thing for our residents and our city.”
For more information on Antioch’s Brackish Water Desalination, visit: http://www.antiochbrackishdesal.com/.
