Oakley city leaders have decided to bring back a separate planning commission.
The city had a detached planning body from its 1999 incorporation until development activity slowed in early 2009, when the council absorbed the commission’s responsibilities.
A planning commission’s role is to aid in a municipality’s development, using established documents and codes to ensure that applications and projects are in alignment.
“We have all been waiting a long time for this,” said City Councilmember George Fuller.
The council has been considering the commission’s reestablishment for about five months, believing that its resurrection could increase overall citizen engagement and solicit project feedback earlier in the development process.
The council held a public workshop on the commission’s potential return in January and again in April, after a community survey was conducted.
Among the survey results, 87.3% of the 134 respondents noted that they are not in support of the city council serving as the planning commission; and 88.8% were in favor of the commission’s rebirth.
“The thought of a planning commission is there will be an additional set of eyes,” said City Councilmember Anissa Williams during a discussion earlier this year.
The commission, which could launch as early as September, is expected to be charged with finalizing some development decisions — on such matters as parcel maps with fewer than five parcels, conditional use permits and design reviews. It would serve as an advisory or recommending body for the council on all proposed development agreements, zone changes, zoning text amendments, specific or general plan adoption or amendments and other legislative land-use matters.
In its advisory role, the commission’s recommendations would need to be approved by the council to be finalized.
Resident Paul Seger said he welcomes the commission’s return but wishes it would have more power.
“It’s weird, because (the council) would be the ones appointing this planning commission, yet at the same time, (they) don’t trust your ability to choose good planning committee members, because (they) want to restrict their powers,” Seger said.
It’s anticipated that the council will seek applications for the five-member commission after the council’s formal decision to revive the commission is finalized in July.
The council will choose five at-large commission members to serve four-year terms, with all required to be city residents who are not already serving on any other Oakley-involved local or regional agency.
Interim City Manager Josh McMurray hinted that the city has explored other agencies’ planning commission applications, in an effort to solicit a diversified range of applicants.
“I think the applications will be broad enough to encompass a variety of questions that would solicit answers that give enough feedback to select qualified applicants,” he said.
Commissioners will likely be required to complete specialized planning commission and Brown Act training prior to serving.
The commission will probably meet at least the first Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m., and possibly the third Tuesday as well, if needed.
