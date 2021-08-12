It’s often said that the wheels of government turn slowly, and the effort to approve the consolidation of the East Contra Costa (ECCFPD) and Contra Costa County (Con Fire) fire protection districts has been no exception.
The Con Fire Board of Directors was scheduled to consider the matter during its Aug. 10 meeting. Instead, Con Fire Fire Chief Lewis T. Broschard III opened the meeting by pulling the item off the agenda, noting that the ECCFPD Board of Directors had expressed some concerns with the pending resolution. If approved, the resolution will result in an application to the Contra Costa Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) to approve Con Fire’s annexation of the ECCFPD.
While this action has frequently been referred to as a consolidation, in the eyes of the county it is technically an annexation. The ECCFPD will be absorbed into Con Fire and will cease to exist as an entity if the annexation process is allowed to flow through to completion.
“(The ECCFPD Board of Directors) would like some more time to work on the resolution of application language to ensure that we both have what is considered substantially similar language, which is important to the LAFCO process,” Broschard said. “In addition, they’re looking to have a better understanding of the impacts to their employees as a result of annexation before moving.”
Con Fire’s resolution was also complicated after the Rodeo-Hercules Fire District (RHFD) was removed from the proposed annexation effort.
Annexation discussion started last year between Con Fire and the ECCFPD. As those discussions progressed, the RHFD was added to the action. However, residents of that district voiced strong opposition to annexation with Con Fire, and the RHFD component of the effort was recently dropped. Excluding the RHFD required changes to the LAFCO application have yet to be made.
“As you know, we did remove Rodeo-Hercules from the resolution and from the current annexation process,” Broschard said. “We did not have the time to make any amendments to the service plan document, which was started well over three weeks ago and is a substantial document. So this will give us some time to go in and amend that document ahead of the September meeting as well.”
The Con Fire board is expected to take the issue up at its next meeting scheduled for Sept. 14.
Annexation with Con Fire has long been viewed as a means to improve fire and rescue services in East County. Persistent funding challenges created by the peculiarities of Proposition 13 have plagued the ECCFPD since its formation in 2002. Several attempts to improve funding with tax measures have failed over the years. A recent effort to gain support for a benefit assessment was beginning to show signs of promise after the district waged a campaign to raise public awareness of its funding problems. However, the economic challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic likely erased any hope of passing a new tax measure for at least the foreseeable future.
In previous comments made to The Press, Contra Costa County District 3 Supervisor Diane Burgis expressed her belief that annexation will be approved. The county’s board of supervisors also serves as board of directors for Con Fire.
As of press time, the ECCFPD board was scheduled to consider a similar resolution during its Wednesday, Aug. 11 meeting. It is unknown at this time if ECCFPD board discussion will be tabled until after the Con Fire board makes a decision on its resolution. The next ECCFPD board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 8, which precedes the next Con Fire board meeting. In that event, they could convene a special board meeting to avoid delaying a decision until October.
“I’m anxious to hurry up and get through this and to let it play out,” said Brian Oftedal, ECCFPD board president. “But at the same time, I want to make a very clean hand off and make sure the i’s are dotted and the t’s are crossed.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.