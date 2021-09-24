Despite being on the verge of solving a decades long problem of insufficient resources, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) Board of Directors special meeting struck a somber tone Thursday night, Sept. 16.
The board voted unanimously to approve a resolution that will likely lead to the dissolution of the ECCFPD and transfer the responsibility for fire and emergency services to the neighboring Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire). The Con Fire Board of Directors approved a similar resolution two days earlier. The process, referred to as annexation, is part of a plan to double the number of fire stations serving the 249-square mile area within six years. The result: reducing response times.
“The future is bright,” said ECCFPD Fire Chief Brian Helmick. “Service levels are going to increase. We’re working to make sure that everyone comes out whole. I don’t think that it’s inappropriate as we’re going through this process, that we’re celebrating on one side but there’s a little bit of grieving on the other. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. When you invest this much energy, time and effort, when it comes to an end you celebrate it, but there’s also a sense of sadness.”
With the passage of the resolutions, Con Fire will submit a formal request to the Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) to annex the ECCFPD service area into Con Fire’s service area. It’s estimated that LAFCO will require six months to complete the process. Upon completion, Con Fire will be responsible for providing fire and emergency services to 550-square miles and 750,000 county residents with 31 fire stations.
“Annexation into Con Fire is a huge victory for the businesses and residents of East Contra Costa,” said ECCFPD Board President Brian Oftedal “We explored every option to fix this historically underfunded district and provide a better service delivery model. Annexation will improve response times, open fire stations and provide a paramedic level of service for our communities.”
Brentwood resident Bryan Scott, founder and chair of East County Voters for Equal Protection, has long been an advocate for involving Con Fire to resolve the decades-long resource deficiencies in East County.
“The government services reorganization just approved will significantly upgrade the quantity and caliber of emergency services in East County,” said Scott. “All involved should be applauded for their efforts, especially those private citizens who have advocated for these improvements for over five years.”
One of the terms of the resolution is that all ECCFPD employees will be transitioned to a position with Con Fire. Some of the particulars of that transition were not resolved prior to the vote on the annexation resolution, and that has raised some concern. An email from Dan Harper, staff union representative for Local 2700 representing clerical and technical employees in the district was received minutes before the start of ECCFPD board meeting and was read into the public record. Stating that the county failed to answer the union’s question regarding the impact of annexation on its members in a timely manner, Harper declined to give his union’s support for the action.
“Most importantly we have been requesting what positions the county is contemplating transitioning our members into,” Harper wrote. “Our members also don’t know what location they will be working out of, what the changes to benefits will be, what the changes to the pension and retirement are and other impacts we are unaware of because we don’t have this information...While the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District management has gone above and beyond to help get us information in regards to the proposed wages hours and working conditions of our members, the county has been slow to respond. We haven’t had time to adequately review or analyze this information, so at this time we cannot support this process moving forward.”
Helmick expressed disappointment that all of the personnel issues were not resolved before the board’s vote, but vowed that the district will continue to pursue resolution.
“We can’t delay the decision-making process to ultimately increase service levels to the betterment of everyone in jurisdiction - those we serve,” he said. “It is imperative that we don’t delay that decision. We just were not able to satisfy that (personnel) process going into that meeting.”
Annexation discussions aren’t new. Oftedal explained that the district’s financial situation caused it to be viewed as a liability by any potential partner. He believes that moving to a five-member independent elected board was a key step in getting the district on a path to stability. Both Oftedal and Helmick also stressed the significance of developing a strategic plan in reversing the district’s fortunes.
“What happened over the past four years is that we stopped working in silos, and we started working in collaboration,” Helmick explained. “It has taken the fire board with staff; with labor; and with the elected officials of Brentwood, Oakley and the county embracing a strategic plan that was built in collaboration with our community. We were able to start building revenue mechanisms to address future growth and explore options for our existing service level deficits. We did what was in our control...We became a healthy organization, a sustainable organization. We increased the revenue coming into the district, and it made the organization a lot more attractive.”
