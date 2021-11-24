Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: November 25, 2021 @ 6:26 pm
The Brentwood Regional Community Chest will serve families from Brentwood, Knightsen, Byron and Discovery Bay.
The Brentwood Regional Community Chest will be registering families for that organization’s planned Dec. 18 giveaway at the Brentwood Senior Activity Center, 193 Griffith Lane, on:
• Friday, Dec. 3 from 2:30 to 3 p.m
• Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 5 to 6 p.m.
The giveaway is limited to the first 500 people from Brentwood, Byron, Discovery Bay and Knightsen. Identification and proof of residency is required to register.
The organization promises to not share any of your personal/family information with any outside organization or agency. Masks are required at the registration events.
For more information and registration information, visit The Brentwood Regional Community Chest website at www.brcchest.org.
