Residents looking to get some fresh air on the weekends will have to contend with reduced hours of operation at one of Brentwood’s parks in response to complaints the city has received regarding municipal code violations.
Dolphin Park, located on Attenbury Lane in the Prewett Ranch subdivision, was constructed in October 2016, but the number of complaints has escalated over time, with community meetings on the topic held as early as 2017 in efforts to reduce concerns. The city did not have the number of complaints readily available.
“Some of the complaints regarding Dolphin Park included large parties with alcohol, people bringing portable barbecues to the park as well as bounce houses without a permit. All of these items are violations of the parks’ municipal code,” explained Director of Parks and Recreation Bruce Mulder. “Many of these complaints are a result of use on the weekend, mainly Saturdays and concerns seem to escalate into the evenings.”
The park was previously open until 7 p.m. seven days a week. In an effort to deter late crowds and the associated code violations, City Manager Tim Ogden said staff had originally looked at reducing weekend hours to 5 p.m.. However, the Parks and Recreation Commission opted, in a 4-1 vote, to close the park entirely on Saturdays and reduce Sunday hours to a 5 p.m. closing time while promising to enforce continuing violations.
“Some residents have voiced concerns regarding the water feature being turned off when children are out of school and families home on the weekends,” said Mulder. “Staff is continuing to work through these concerns with the goal of finding the right balance on educating patrons on appropriate family park use to keep the park open for residents while minimizing impacts caused by overuse and park code violations.”
Dolphin Park is not the only park in Brentwood with a water feature, Mulder said. Three others — Blue Goose Park, Veterans Park and City Park — also have water features and were designed with large functions in mind, unlike Dolphin Park. Blue Goose and City Park each have water features similar to the one at Dolphin Park as well as picnic areas that can be reserved for gatherings, while Veterans Park has the Brentwood Family Aquatic Complex, which is suited to host large events.
The city has acknowledged the community’s concerns regarding the closure of Dolphin Park. The Parks and Recreation Commission was scheduled to take up the issue on Sept. 23.
