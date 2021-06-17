Worsening drought conditions across the entire western region of the country have brought the importance of carefully managing water resources into focus, and the first complete draft of a plan to manage the region’s groundwater is ready for public review and input.
A two-hour public workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, June 23 to review a draft of the Groundwater Sustainability Plan (GSP) completed by East County water agencies in compliance with the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act (SGMA).
According to the Department of Water Resources (DWR), more than 80% of Californians get at least a portion of their drinking water from groundwater. Communities like Brentwood and Oakley augment their supply of water drawn from the Delta with groundwater, while the Town of Discovery Bay relies entirely on groundwater for its residents.
In 2014, then-Governor Jerry Brown signed a three-bill legislative package collectively known as SGMA in an effort to achieve groundwater sustainability within 20 years. SGMA put the responsibility for developing and enacting management plans in the hands of local agencies, and groundwater sustainability agencies (GSA) were formed to monitor and control water levels in local aquifers.
“Local management, including development of solutions for the long-term reliability of groundwater, is the cornerstone of the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act,” said DWR Director Karla Nememeth.
Each GSA was tasked with creating a groundwater sustainability plan (GSP) for its district. The East Contra Costa Groundwater Sustainability Working Group was formed by eight GSAs to collaborate on a single GSP for the East Contra Costa Subbasin from which the group’s members draw water. The working group includes the city of Brentwood, the Contra Costa Water District, the Diablo Water District, the East Contra Costa Irrigation District, the Town of Discovery Bay, the city of Antioch, Contra Costa County and the Byron Bethany Irrigation District.
“Our goal is to put systems in place that will address and protect our aquifer – our groundwater basin – from overdraft where our supply is so diminished that it becomes a crisis,” said Mike Davies, Discovery Bay town manager. “There are various steps in this plan to recognize overdrafting, what to do in response to overdrafting, and how we are going to monitor and implement a plan that protects all of the interests of the people that draw from the basin. We want to do it in the light of day with complete transparency. And, we want to invite the public to make comments and receive their input so that helps us make a good plan and make good decisions.”
As the East Contra Costa GSP was developed, chapters were made available for public review and comment as they were completed. The workshop will provide an opportunity for the public to discuss the first complete draft. A final, approved version of the East Contra Costa plan is due by Jan. 31, 2022 at which point it will be assessed by DWR. The state agency announced earlier this month that the review of several GSPs has already been completed. Some of those plans were approved, while others were sent back to the submitting GSA as the plans lacked sufficient detail.
“DWR’s evaluation and assessment of groundwater sustainability plans is an important step in the long process of bringing our critical groundwater basins into sustainability, helping to ensure Californians have a reliable water source during drought years and for generations to come,” Nememth said.
Workshop attendees can expect to receive an overview of SGMA; hear about the GSP; learn about the work completed to date and learn how to provide feedback on the GSP.
“We are happy to share all of the information we collected during this process and engage the public in the conversation,” said Dan Muelrath, Diablo Water District general manager.
To register for the June 23 workshop, which runs from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m., visit: http://bit.ly/thepress_SGMA.
More information about groundwater sustainability in East County, visit: http://www.eccc-irwm.org/about-sgma.
