Fire, law enforcement officials targeting illegal fireworks’ use July 4 weekend

Contra Costa County fire and law enforcement officials will be out in force this weekend targeting any and all fireworks’ activity and are urging residents to celebrate a safe holiday.
“Take time to enjoy a safe holiday with family and friends, especially since many holiday activities were suspended last year due to COVID,” said East Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Fire Marshal/Public Information Officer Steven Aubert. “Celebrate with parades, barbecues, swimming and other ways that do not involve fireworks.”
Aubert said fireworks, even those deemed “safe and sane” are illegal for use on public and private land and can carry hefty fines. Within the county, fire and police officials are operating with zero tolerance and fines start at $130 per firework per violation.
The city of Oakley passed an ordinance last month where authorities will levy $1,000 fines for any use of fireworks and Brentwood has looked at a similar ordinance.
Citations are either misdemeanors or felonies depending on the type of firework and the quantity of fireworks the offender has in his or her possession. Depending on the situation, criminal charges can be filed resulting in jail time.
Brentwood Police Lt. Walter O’Grodnick said officers will be enforcing all illegal fireworks activity and warned the public not to take any chances.
“We’re operating at zero tolerance,” O’Grodnick said.
Aubert said there have been several vegetation fires this summer where fireworks use is suspected. In Antioch, a man started a fire in a field near an apartment complex and the winds carried the fire to the complex and burned the complex.
Last summer, a Discovery Bay man held a 500 fireworks display and was fined $52,000. That fine was appealed and reduced to $26,000, Aubert said.
“You can take a chance, but is it worth it?” he said.
Aubert said fireworks have been illegal countywide his entire 19-year career with the ECCFPD. For those wanting to watch a public fireworks display, they can attend Antioch’s 4th of July Celebration and Fireworks Show Over the San Joaquin Delta. This is a fun family friendly event. No alcohol, no coolers or outside beverages are allowed. Due to COVID-19, there won’t be a kids zone this year and masks will be required.
Each year, the Consumer Product Safety Commission publishes a report on fireworks. The 2020 report estimates that there were 10,000 fireworks-related injuries treated at U.S. hospital emergency departments in 2019, as well as 12 deaths. More than 70% of these injuries occurred between June 1, 2019, and July 1, 2019 and many involved the consumption of alcoholic beverages.
Brentwood will hold a scaled down version of it’s annual Fourth of July Parade this year.
The July 4 parade, scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., will start at Birch Street, before heading down 1st Street to Maple Street. It will then make a right on Maple Street to 2nd Street, a right on 2nd Street, a left on Oak Street and finish off at the end of the playground area.
The dedicated viewing crowd is expected to be capped at around 1,100 spectators, who will be required to pre-register for one of an estimated 16 viewing areas along the route. Inside those zones, masks are expected to be required, and attending groups will be socially distanced from one another.
Discovery Bay will hold family-style gathering at Riverlake Shopping Center, 1555 Riverlake Road, from 10 a.m to noon.
Attendees are encouraged to decorate their bikes, golf carts or cars and parade to Cornell Park to kick off Independence Day.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3h4nfIb
