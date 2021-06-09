How veterinary clinics will handle rolled back COVID-19 regulations

While there are some who are still concerned about the spread of COVID-19 and the effects that it has, there are others who could not be more excited for the lifting of restrictions. This is particularly true when one looks towards the attitude that particular veterinary clinics have toward the possibility of a June 15 rollback of restrictions.
The decision to disregard masks, decrease social distancing, allow maximum capacity in businesses and essentially return back to a pre-pandemic normal is not an easy one. The struggle lies in between the personal desire for normality and the necessity of safety. While there has been talk that it is now safe for things to return to the way they once were (save for a little extra hygienic precaution in the future) one may find it understandable to doubt those claims. At this point, it is not a question of who could be right or wrong; it is not as black and white as one wishes it could be. Rather, it is a question of balancing that which would be safest and that which is most desired.
In Eastern Contra Costa County, the decision to go along with lifted restrictions is split for veterinary medical facilities. While some say that they will still be requiring masks indoors and social distancing, there are others that say they will readily accept the return to normal. Some clinics, such as Fairview Animal Hospital, cited their lack of change from COVID policies to the fact that as they are still a medical facility, it would be in everyone’s best interest if they continued playing it safe. On the other hand, some clinics that have found it less necessary to enforce COVID-19 policies after regulations are lifted, such as Brentwood Family Pet Care, explained that if an individual was still “uncomfortable with increased capacities, they had the right to wear a mask and social distance on their own volition.” Overall, it is expected that some clinics, despite the state policy change, will continue to maintain CDC guidelines in the weeks following June 15.
