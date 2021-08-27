The Brentwood Union School District Board faced a delay during its monthly school board meeting on Aug. 18 when a group of community members interrupted proceedings to express their frustrations with the district’s policy regarding face coverings for students.
A discussion item titled mask guidance was placed on the agenda for the meeting based on community suggestion. After a brief deliberation, the board opted to maintain the status quo and its mask mandate, causing some in attendance to shout insults, expletives and threats to vote the board out in its entirety. The uproar resulted in the board choosing to briefly recess the meeting before it continued uninterrupted.
Some of the concerned parents had the opportunity to express their opinions earlier during the public comment portion of the meeting.
“Kids at large have been spared from the effects of COVID. This should be celebrated,” a speaker who identified herself as Jackie Larson was heard saying. “Instead we are implementing and following mandates that do not support that science.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics reports that over 15 % of those infected with COVID have been children, with over 4.5 million reported cases since the start of the pandemic. Cases in children are on the rise with a 7 % increase in the number of cases just in the two-week period from Aug. 5-19. Although less than 2% of reported cases in children result in hospitalization according to the AAP, the organization acknowledges that the data backing up that claim is extremely limited, with only 23 states and New York City reporting their hospitalization rate. Some of those states, such as Florida, have not updated their numbers since June.
The school board has remained firm in its decision to maintain a mask mandate for students and staff in spite of vocal opposition from some members of the community.
“This goes against state law,” Superintendent Dana Eaton explained of the push to allow parents to decide if their children will wear a mask to school. “Staff and board members would be potentially civilly and criminally liable if they went against the state law around masks. ... Our district insurance would likely be void should someone become seriously ill.”
A letter from the school district’s attorney was included in the board packet for the Aug. 18 meeting.
“At this time, we recommend compliance with the [California Department of Public Health] guidance to avoid the potential for liability,” the letter reads in part. “The CDPH mask guidance is a legal mandate...California’s Emergency Services Act states that the governor may make orders to carry out the act, and that those orders ‘shall have the force and effect of law.’”
The analysis that concludes the letter from the attorney includes a list of consequences the school district could face for noncompliance with the masking guidelines, including both potential criminal and tort liability.
In response to the ongoing debate across the state about enforcement of mask mandates, the California Department of Public Health issued a statement to school leaders dated Aug. 23.
“CDPH guidance for K-12 schools … requires mandatory universal masking indoors in K-12 settings — both public schools and private schools — with limited exemptions,” reads the letter from State Public Health Officer Tomás J. Aragón, in part. “[Schools] do not have discretion or authority to opt out from enforcing the requirement.”
The letter also addresses the concern that mask mandates are an erosion of personal liberties, an argument often cited by those who disagree with the need for a mandate.
“Some argue that mandatory masking violates personal freedom of students and parents to decide whether to follow this precaution,” Aragón wrote. “Courts, however, have long recognized limits to personal freedom when actions imperil the health and safety of others, particularly in school settings where the health and safety of children is at stake. Schools routinely enforce requirements on students designed to protect the broader school community, such as bans on carrying weapons on campus, prohibitions on bullying and even dress codes.”
