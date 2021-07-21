Dr. Jennifer Sun is on a mission to inspire children in the Bay Area to learn about and take care of their oral hygiene.
“I was always really nervous at the dentist, and it’s something that I kind of outgrew as I got older and then I started getting interested in dentistry as a profession,”Sun said “In dental school, I kind of realized that my favorite patients to see were the kids. They are just super fun. I’ve worked with kids before, kind of teaching them about, actually having more conservations about science and stuff. And that’s how I got interested in pediatric dentistry.”
Sun hopes to show her patients that taking care of their smile can be a positive experience by communicating with her patients and making sure they are comfortable during regular cleanings and procedures. She is also looking forward to seeing the clinic blossom and caring for this community.
“Every day is different, and you just have to create a customized plan for each patient based off of not only what they need, orally and their oral health, but also just the type of person they are and what they’re going to respond to best when you’re talking them through a procedure that is not fun for anyone to go through,” Sun said.
The clinic in Brentwood is an extension of Alameda Pediatric Dentistry and has recently celebrated 50 years of amazing service. The office prides itself on its friendly decor filled with murals of animals and an equally as welcoming staff.
“My goal is just to be a great clinician and provide this nice, welcoming, fun environment for kids and keep everyone happy, healthy, instill in them the importance of keeping great oral care into adulthood and the so many benefits to having a healthy smile,” Sun said.
Sun stressed the importance of parents taking their children to the dentist early so that kids can become comfortable with the procedures and people. The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry recommends that a child’s first visit should be at their first year or at the eruption of their first tooth. These early precautions can help children avoid being a part of the 28% of 2 to 5-year- olds with cavities already.
“Kids, they’re going through their formative years, they want to just be able to not have to worry about their smile. There’s so many other things to worry about. Having a beautiful smile is just so important,” Sun said.
To make appointments with Dr. Sun or her staff, please visit their website at alamedapediatricdentist.com or call their Brentwood office at 925- 516-4107.
