As many streamed into downtown Brentwood last Saturday looking for traditional farmers market favorites, an unusually large number of people passed by the fruits, veggies and vendors and into City Park in search of something different: freedom from COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates.
A large crowd converged in and around the park to peacefully demonstrate for the right to reject the COVID-19 requirements that have been imposed on society in the path of the pandemic.
“Today, we stand united. We want vaccine choice, we want mask choice,” said Holley Bishop, an East County resident and organizer of the two-hour event.
A handful of speakers in the park lobbied for freedom from mandates, joined by a group of like-minded supporters of freedom of choice, many holding signs displaying messages like “Liberty and medical freedom for all,” “Oppose vaccine mandates or they will never end,” “Forced medicine is not freedom,” “Stop the mandates” and “Let parents call the shots.”
The assembled crowd, which at times marched up Oak Street and chanted slogans in unison to passing motorists, said that a free society should be able to reject mandatory mask and vaccine requirements.
“I think people have the right to choose what they want to do with their lives,” said rally attendee Rosemary Salem. “That is why we live in America.”
The rally comes on the heels of several COVID-19 mask and vaccine orders implemented in recent months.
In July, the state reaffirmed its universal mask requirement for K-12 schools. A month later, the state announced that health care workers must be fully vaccinated by the end of September.
In October, the state said that the COVID-19 vaccine would be added to the list of vaccinations required to attend schools in-person when the vaccine receives full approval from the Food and Drug Administration for middle school and high school students.
Locally, masks are required in public venues such as retail stores, restaurants and bars, but the county recently loosened its mask mandate for certain establishments, such as offices, gyms, fitness centers, employee commuter vehicles, indoor college classes and indoor organized gatherings, provided that patrons, employees and attendees are fully vaccinated.
Bishop said she began her fight to choose with a “rant” about mask mandates at her child’s school over the summer.
“We are fighting for the right to live how we want,” said Bishop. “People have heard stories about vaccines and how they limit the severity of illness, but people still have the right to choose. It shouldn’t matter if I am vaccinated and I want to eat at a restaurant with someone unvaccinated. The CDC says, and I quote, ‘Vaccinated people can still become infected and still have the potential to spread the virus to others.’ This is just like the unvaccinated, so tell me why the government won’t let us eat as one without discrimination.”
State and federal health officials have long argued that mask and vaccine mandates are crucial in halting the spread of COVID-19.
“The best way to stop COVID-19, including the emergence of variants, is with widespread COVID-19 vaccination and disease prevention actions such as mask wearing, washing hands often, physical distancing, and staying home when sick,” said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky in a news release.
Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Children’s Hospital, said on the university’s website that mask wearing reduces the wearer’s risk of infection by 65%.
All approved or authorized COVID-19 vaccines demonstrated an efficacy of 65%-95% against symptomatic, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infections in adults, according to the CDC.
Rally attendees said there are holes in those statistics, many of which are used to justify restrictive mandates.
“It (the vaccine) doesn’t stop it (COVID-19),” said attendee Bruce Meiers, who claimed he’s quitting his state job to avoid forced compliance with the vaccine mandate. “You can still get COVID, you can still spread COVID, you can still die from COVID. So then why do you have to force people to take a vaccine that’s not working?”
Amy Wall, another attendee, argued that the mandates have no place in a free society.
“We don’t believe in being forced into taking vaccines, not going to work, and not sending our kids to school,” she said. “It’s unconstitutional and goes against everything this country stands for.”
Wall’s 10-year-old daughter, Alyssa, agreed.
“We really need freedom, and I don’t want to get the vaccine,” she said.
Bishop said she continues to speak out for the right to choose and encourages anyone interested in her journey to email her at holleybishop@comcast.net.
