As cases of COVID-19 and its highly contagious delta variant continue to spread across the state, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and Contra Costa County have issued new public health orders requiring school staff and first responders to show proof of full vaccination or to be tested for the virus at least once a week.
The new policy for school staff took effect Aug. 12, and schools must be fully compliant by Oct. 15, while the health order for first responders does not take effect until Sept. 17. These updated guidelines come in the wake of the relaxation of health orders in June and a 30% increase in confirmed new cases in Contra Costa County over the past two weeks.
“There’s no substitute for in-person instruction,” said CDPH Director Dr. Tomás J. Aragón of the decision. “California will continue to lead the nation in keeping students and staff safe while ensuring fully open classrooms.”
Dana Eaton, superintendent of the Brentwood Union School District, expressed a similar opinion about the district.
“Our district is 100% committed to doing everything we can to keep students and staff safe and keep students in school,” he said. “An overwhelming number of our staff are already vaccinated, and we will be following the new mandate diligently.”
First responders are defined by the guideline as law enforcement officers, emergency medical personnel and firefighters. The health order focuses on these professions because they may work at high-risk facilities such as jails, hospitals and nursing homes or may respond to emergency calls at such locations. Also included are non-emergency ambulance workers who provide medical transport to the same facilities.
“These facilities are sensitive because they are densely populated, often with people who are at high risk of serious illness or death if they become infected with COVID-19,” explained Dr. Chris Farnitano, the health officer for Contra Costa County. “Many of our first responders routinely visit multiple facilities, so there is a heightened risk of spreading the virus from one to another.”
The health orders come as Contra Costa County is experiencing a dramatic increase in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to a press release issued by Contra Costa Health Services. Between July 11 and Aug. 11, the county had 188 residents hospitalized — a 400% increase — with more than 80% of hospitalized patients being unvaccinated.
More information about COVID-19, as well as Contra Costa Health Services updates and vaccination information, can be found online at www.coronavirus.cchealth.org.
