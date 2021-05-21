State officials announced today they plan to roll back COVID-response regulations June 15.
The sweeping changes are expected to open the door for business and for event officials to eliminate physical distancing and capacity limitations if they choose. However local health jurisdictions continue to have the option to implement stricter regulations.
Contra Costa County health officials could not be immediately reached for comment.
"This does not mean that local public health authorities, local health jurisdictions, cannot and will not put in more strict guidance based on their local conditions," said Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary for the California Department of Health and Human Services. "That may or may not happen."
Ghaly said, come June 15, the state plans to eliminate physical distancing and capacity limitations. Masking regulations will follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Those guidelines currently give the OK for those fully vaccinated to resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except in cases where federal, state, business or workplace guidance deems otherwise.
State guidelines, however, will mandate indoor venues with capacities of more than 5,000 to require vaccine verification or negative COVID-19 test results for all entrants.
It will be recommended, but not required, that outdoor venues with capacities greater than 10,000 implement negative test results or vaccine verification systems. If entrants can't meet either criteria, a policy requiring masks is recommended.
Ghaly noted that the state's travel-related COVID-19 regulations will mirror those of the U. S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Employers will continue to be subject to the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health's emergency temporary standards for COVID-19 prevention.
State officials expressed optimism in the future guidelines, especially in light of recent positive statewide COVID-19 metrics.
Ghaly said 1,326 COVID-positive patients were hospitalized on May 21, the lowest figure since the early weeks and months of the pandemic.
A total of 16,320,438 residents (48 percent of eligible residents) have been fully vaccinated.
But Ghaly hinted the state will continue to track transmission rates and variants, including those breakthrough variants causing severe disease.
"If those things begin to happen, we will have to have really important conversations about any public health measures that need to be implemented."
-Check back for updates.
