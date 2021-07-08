Rising case numbers, especially in unvaccinated individuals, is still a concern for Contra Costa County, especially with the new Delta variant.
“Nearly all of the people who are hospitalized at John Muir Health (who are in many different age groups) have not received one of the available COVID-19 vaccines,” Dr. Jorge Bernett, medical director of infection prevention at John Muir Health, stated.
Contra Costa Health affirmed that many of the rising cases the area has seen are among those who remain unvaccinated.
“The overall case rate has inched upwards in recent weeks (3.5 per 100,000 as of today) spurred by a rising number of cases among unvaccinated people,” said Dr. Chris Farnitano, the county’s health officer. “Cases among unvaccinated residents are now up to 11.3 per 100,000 people (almost double the rate we saw a month ago for unvaccinated people here.) This is more than 18 times higher than the rate of COVID-19 infections among those who are vaccinated.”
While the trending cases are mostly impacting the unvaccinated, vaccinated individuals can still catch the virus.
“Some reports suggest that symptoms of the Delta variant may be different from previous strains,” Farnitano said. “Headache, runny nose and sore throat may be more common with the Delta variant. While fever and cough are still common symptoms, lack of sense of smell may be a less common symptom with the Delta variant than earlier versions of the virus. It is not yet clear as to whether Delta causes more severe disease, although it definitely is more contagious.”
Vaccination, along with social distancing, mask-wearing and washing hands are still some of the best ways to keep from contracting the virus, officials said. Many reports have shown that the Delta variant is more contagious than other variants and people should continue to remain cautious, especially if they are unvaccinated.
Bernett, however, also understands the concerns around vaccines and encouraged those who were worried to do research or go to getanswerscontracosta.org. Receiving a vaccine is free for everyone and appointments can be made at local pharmacies or at myturn.ca.gov.
