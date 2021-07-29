It was a little more than six weeks ago when the pandemic-related restrictions spelled out in California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy were lifted, and residents looked forward to the promise of a return to some semblance of normalcy.
But surging COVID-19 infection rates driven by the Delta variant have dashed those hopes at least for the time being. Health officials are now scrambling to implement new guidelines intended to reverse the trend of rising case numbers – particularly among the unvaccinated population – that started earlier this summer.
“This moment, and most importantly the associated illness, suffering and death, could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during a press briefing Tuesday during which new mask guidance was issued.
The CDC’s latest guidelines urges everyone regardless of vaccination status to use a mask while indoors in public places in areas that are experiencing substantial or high disease transmission rates. Counties with 50 or more reported new COVID-19 cases over a seven-day period are classified as having either a substantial or high transmission rate. Every Bay Area county currently exceeds that threshold.
The CDC went on to advise that all school students, teachers and staff members use masks as in-person classes return this fall. This guideline also applies regardless of vaccination status.
In response to the CDC’s recommendation, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced Wednesday that it was aligning its mask guidance with the CDC.
“The Delta variant has caused a sharp increase in hospitalizations and case rates across the state,” said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH director and state public health officer. “We are recommending masking in indoor public places to slow the spread while we continue efforts to get more Californians vaccinated.”
The Delta variant is one of four variants of concern as identified by the CDC. While this variant is not believed to be more deadly or cause more serious illness than the original SARS-CoV-2 virus – the virus that causes COVID-19 – it is significantly more transmissible.
“In a completely unmitigated environment – where no one is vaccinated or wearing masks – it’s estimated that the average person infected with the original coronavirus strain will infect two and a half other people,” said Dr. F. Perry Wilson, a Yale Medicine epidemiologist, in comments that appeared on yalemedicine.org. “In the same environment, Delta would spread from one person to maybe three-and-a-half or four other people.”
On June 1, Contra Costa Health Services reported the rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases per day at 36.1. By July 1, that number had increased to 59.9, a 65% increase. It more than tripled to 242.7 in the three following weeks.
While the overwhelming majority of new COVID-19 cases are occurring in unvaccinated individuals, a rise in cases among vaccinated persons has also been observed. Unvaccinated county residents saw a rolling seven-day average of 5.9 new cases per 100,000 residents on June 1. Among vaccinated residents, new cases at the time were almost nonexistent. There were 0.4 cases per 100,000 vaccinated residents on the same day. By July 22, the averages had increased to 40.2 and 6.2 for unvaccinated and vaccinated residents, respectively.
“We know that COVID is not going away,” said Dr. Chris Farnitano, Contra Costa County health officer. “The choice now is either to get COVID or get vaccinated.”
In Contra Costa County, seven of the 10 communities with the lowest vaccination rates are in East County. In Brentwood, 68.1% of residents over the age of 12 have been fully vaccinated. The remaining communities are: Byron (60.3%), Antioch (60.0%), Oakley (59.0%), Discovery Bay (55.6%), Bethel Island (53.3%) and Knightsen (30.0%).
“Recent studies have shown that the full series of two-dose COVID-19 vaccine is significantly more effective than a partial series, particularly with the Delta variant,” said Karl Fischer, Contra Costa Health Services spokesperson. “One study showed that a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine is only about 30% effective at preventing infection from the Delta variant of COVID-19, while the full series was about 80% effective. The CDC does not currently recommend booster shots for fully vaccinated people, but boosters are a topic of current research, and fully vaccinated people with questions about booster shots should talk to their healthcare providers for the latest information and recommendations.”
In the face of surging case rates and the prevalence of the Delta variant, the county joined seven other Bay Area health agencies earlier this month and recommended that all residents wear masks when indoors in public places. That recommendation came 10 days prior to the CDC’s guidance.
“The highly infectious Delta variant is now the predominant strain in Contra Costa County,” Farnitano said. “While vaccines remain our best tool against COVID-19, masking in indoor and crowded outdoor settings will help us curb the spread of this latest wave of infection.”
Several days later, Contra Costa, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties issued a statement urging employers to require that workers be vaccinated and that unvaccinated workers should be required to be tested frequently. The statement also recommended that employers require employees to provide proof of vaccination instead of relying on self attestation.
Following these local actions, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on July 26 that all state workers and workers in health care and high-risk congregate settings will be required to provide proof of vaccination or be tested at least once a week.
“We are now dealing with a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and it’s going to take renewed efforts to protect Californians from the dangerous Delta variant,” Newsom stated in a press release. “As the state’s largest employer, we are leading by example and requiring all state and health care workers to show proof of vaccination or be tested regularly, and we are encouraging local governments and businesses to do the same. Vaccines are safe. They protect our family, those who truly can’t get vaccinated, our children and our economy. Vaccines are the way we end this pandemic.”
