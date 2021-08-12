Helping One Woman delivers charity to Discovery Bay

Brandy Woolman, Jeanette Hemmenway, Debby Neely and Shelly Williams all started their journey with Helping One Woman in 2018 and since then have worked endlessly to bring the community together through acts of kindness.
Helping One Woman will host a dinner on Aug. 17 to inspire and connect members of the community through the act of charity.
Helping One Woman’s Discovery Bay chapter was started in 2018 by Brandy Woolman, Jeanette Hemmenway, Debby Neely and Shelly Williams.
These four women desired to give back to their community, and found a successful way to do so through dinners, socializing and gatherings.
With ideas of bringing the community together and giving those in need a chance to be seen and helped, the Helping One Woman chapter went on to host monthly dinners until the pandemic lockdowns prevented them from doing so.
Now, with restrictions decreased, the chapter is again able to host dinners aiding a woman in need.
“She [Woolman] worried that there wouldn’t be enough people in our community who needed help that we could do monthly events,” said Hemmenway, the regular event speaker and master of ceremonies.
Ideas of visibility during tribulation were emphasized by the four women.
“Between all of us, we thought we knew everybody. But that’s because you just don’t know, because people who are struggling and suffering just aren’t seen,” said Neely, the sponsor liaison “I get to see the other side of things. I get to see all the donations and talk with sponsors and donors who want to give to the event and our recipient.”
This month’s event will raise money to aid local resident Michelle Guerra, mother of Colten Guerra of Team Hulken.
Michelle Guerra and her family have experienced many ups and downs in recent years.
Colten, the young boy behind whom the community rallied as he beat cancer, relapsed again last year.
Individuals unable to attend can still participate through donations, such as prize baskets to be given away at the event.
For anyone interested, the Aug.17 dinner reservations will be accepted until Aug. 12. Also check out the group’s Facebook page at Helping One Woman - Discovery Bay.
As the organization says, one woman with $10 can buy another woman lunch, but 100 women with $10 can make a real difference.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.