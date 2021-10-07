Rotary brew fest to raise funds for polio eradication

East County residents have an opportunity to enjoy a wide variety of brews while supporting the Rotary Club of Brentwood’s participation in the worldwide fight against polio during a fundraiser at Harvest Park Bowl on Oct. 24.
Pints for Polio, a craft beer and cider festival offering the chance to sample 50 different beers and ciders in a festive atmosphere of live music from the Funk Shui Band, food from B-Boys BBQ and fun, is at Harvest Park Bowl at 5000 Balfour Road in Brentwood from noon to 4 p.m.
Half of the event’s proceeds will go toward the global fight to finally eradicate polio, and the other half will be poured back into the community through local scholarships.
“After a year of the pandemic and no brew fests, this will be a chance to try some great brews and ciders,” said Ron Wulff, a Brentwood Rotarian and chair of the event.
Polio, short for poliomyelitis, a highly infectious disease that most commonly affects children younger than 5, is caused by a virus invading the nervous system, causing total paralysis in a matter of hours.
Although the launch of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1988 has led to a 99.9% drop in worldwide cases, complete eradication of the disease is imperative, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
The WHO estimates that without eradication, as many as 200,000 new cases could occur around the world each year within 10 years.
“Polio remains endemic in two countries – Afghanistan and Pakistan,” reads a statement from the Global Polio Eradication Initiative – a public-private partnership led by national governments, the World Health Organization, Rotary International, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and others. “Until poliovirus transmission is interrupted in these countries, all countries remain at risk of importation of polio, especially vulnerable countries with weak public health and immunization services and travel or trade links to endemic countries.”
Rotary International, a global charitable network of 1.2 million members, has been committed to the eradication of polio for 35 years.
To purchase tickets to the fundraiser, visit: https://bit.ly/3hzo7o0. For more information, call Wulff at 530-448-6806.
