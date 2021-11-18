Girl Scout Amelia Redd holds the veterans flag as she leads her troop in the Antioch parade. Carlos Gomez, deceased Army veteran who served from 1979-1982 and was Redd’s grandfather, is shown on her T-shirt as she walks not just in honor of current veterans, but her ancestor as well.
Photo courtesy of City of Oakley
The Freedom High School band performed at Oakley’s celebration.
Antioch, Brentwood, and Oakley each hosted individual celebrations of the Veterans Day holiday in honor of those who have served and are currently serving in the military. In these celebrations, residents of the respective cities heard from local veterans about their feelings on the holiday.
In all three cities, current and former elected officials, residents and youths expressed their gratitude for those who have made sacrifices for the country.
Oakley Mayor Sue Higgins spoke openly about her gratitude. “Veterans are such special, dedicated, hardworking men and women in our community who give to others every day,” Higgins said. “Those who defend us must be supported.”
JR Wilson, the Antioch Veteran of the Year and emcee during the celebration, worked with Contra Costa County’s Humanitarian of the Year for 2021, Velma Wilson (unrelated), in leading the ceremony that included performances by Antioch High School and Deer Valley High School marching bands, to speeches delivered by elected officials of Antioch, to acknowledging and highlighting local veterans.
“If you look at the veterans mural, it is representative of our veteran’s community today and the diversity that we have in our community,” JR Wilson said. He emphasized the importance of acknowledging every local veteran, no matter their background or identity.
