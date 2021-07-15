A Sea Cadet graduate
Photo courtesy of Dennis and Kathy Vigil

Liberty High School sophomore Jaylen A. Magee graduated from United States Naval Sea Cadet Corps Recruit Training Boot Camp at Camp Parks in Dublin on July 4. He is the son of Brentwood residents Katie Evans and Joshua Magee. Jaylen also competed on this year’s Liberty High School wrestling team and had a successful season.

