Memorial Day wreath

Photo by Chris Campos

A wreath was presented at the City of Oakley’s Memorial Day event in honor of the fallen from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Gulf War and the War on Terror.

Brentwood veteran service organizations will hold two Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremonies Monday, one at 10 a.m. at Union Cemetery and the other at 1 p.m. Monday at the Brentwood Veterans Building, located at 757 First St.

However, The Union Cemetery ceremony is limited to the first 50 attendees because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The “Honoring Our Fallen” ceremonies at both events will host guest speakers, music and a vocalist. For more information, contact Phill at 925-516-2141.

