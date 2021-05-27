Brentwood veteran service organizations will hold two Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremonies Monday, one at 10 a.m. at Union Cemetery and the other at 1 p.m. Monday at the Brentwood Veterans Building, located at 757 First St.
However, The Union Cemetery ceremony is limited to the first 50 attendees because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The “Honoring Our Fallen” ceremonies at both events will host guest speakers, music and a vocalist. For more information, contact Phill at 925-516-2141.
