Residents honor fallen soldiers with procession

Hundreds of Brentwood residents gathered at Veterans Park last weekend to honor the lives of the 13 U.S. military service members killed in a suicide bombing at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan in late August.
Residents, police officers and Heritage High School’s Jr. ROTC students joined the procession that marched down part of Balfour Road from the park. Vehicles with the fallen soldiers’ names on the windshield followed closely behind those who led the procession.
The 13 have been identified as:
- Marines Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah;
- Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts;
- Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento;
- Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California;
- Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska;
- Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana;
- Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas;
- Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri;
- Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming;
- Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California;
- Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California;
- Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio;
- Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton,Tennessee.
Event organizer Leila Hauck said she was grateful for the large turnout of Brentwood residents. Having noticed a community divide over politics, Hauck said she felt that it was a special moment to see everyone together.
Hauck said the procession was meant to show service members that Brentwood residents can put politics aside to show military men and women that they are supported no matter what.
While people left after the initial line up near Veterans Park, others lined up on the street or even walked with the procession down Balfour Road.
“I’m here today to show my support for the fallen warriors, even as law enforcement, it’s good to see a lot of first responders, it’s good to see the support from the community,” said one of the procession watchers. “Community-orientated stuff is really important to have.”
As many moved down the street, tears could be seen flowing down the faces of nearby onlookers.
Event organizers said it was heart-warming to see the support that the Brentwood community has for its servicemen and women.
The events at Kabul and the war overall have left families dealing with loss of life, and it speaks volumes to see that these soldiers and their families are supported in this community, they said.
“I didn’t think that everyone was going to support the troops the way they did,” Hauck said. “It shows that we still care. We care about humanity and our service members. So we might have different opinions, but we certainly have two things that we all appreciate or we can understand and that’s loss and love.”
