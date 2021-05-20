Many Discovery Bay residents enjoy strolling around the Cars and Coffee event in the parking lot of the Boardwalk Grill from 8 to 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month.
What began as a local event with a few dozen cars, has grown into a full car show with hundreds of show-room-worthy vehicles from all over the Bay Area driving in to be admired. Established six years ago by the Discovery Bay Community Foundation (DBCF) to bring the community together, Cars and Coffee has completely met that purpose.
“We have an assortment of cars, all the way from the 1930s to brand-new Ferraris,” said DBCF President Jim Mattison. “It’s growing. We had over 200 cars last month, close to $10 million in cars. It’s incredible.”
The event’s slogan, “If you think your car is cool, so will everyone else,” best describes the requirements for parking your car. The event is free and includes raffles for prizes donated by local businesses to promote their services and products. The Bill Brandt Ford Dealership is a longtime sponsor of the event, and dealer principal Rob Brandt said his family was happy to sponsor Cars and Coffee.
“Always glad to donate to the Discovery Bay Community Foundation events, as they do so much for their community,” he added.
Some big names in the classic car game have taken notice of Discovery Bay’s monthly event, including John D’Agostino of Celebrity Kustoms, a world-renowned customizer, designer and TV host specializing in custom cars from the 1940s, 50s and 60s.
“It’s just going crazy right now. People want to go to Discovery Bay Coffee and Cars,” D’Agostino said. “People are coming from all over, from different counties, I’m meeting people there coming from 150 miles away. I compare our Cars and Coffee to Donut Derelicts, a big car show in Huntington Beach . . . that’s the place to be in LA on a Saturday morning, but we are moving up and we are on their tail.”
D’Agostino noted that the Cars and Coffee event sees a variety of vehicles, from his classic celebrity tribute cars to hot rods, exotics and muscle cars. He has brought several of his custom cars, including his favorite, a 1958 Packard custom called the Rita Hayworth Tribute Car, worth $1 million.
“I would say if you haven’t been to the Cars and Coffee in Discovery Bay, you need to be there,” said D’Agostino. “Once you’ve been there, you’ll come back over and over.”
As California continues to reopen, Mattison said he hopes to host two car shows that are not just a morning gathering but a full-day event. He plans one for June, immediately after restrictions have been lifted — no firm date has been set — and another in September. Until then, he invites the community to come out for a cup of coffee and some fun car watching.
“The beauty of Cars and Coffee is it’s only two hours,” he said. “You can come down, show off your car, meet new friends, and by 10 a.m. you have the rest of your Saturday. If you don’t have a beautiful car, come down and see all the great cars.”
