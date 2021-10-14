Although the odds of snowfall and below-freezing temperatures are unlikely in most of California at sea level, that does not mean drivers can afford to be careless about vehicle maintenance going into the colder part of the year. One of the most important things a driver can do to ensure the safety of themselves and others while driving during this season is winterizing their vehicle.
Maintaining a vehicle is important year-round, but autumn is the best time to touch base on various key components, according to Rob Brandt, an executive at Bill Brandt Ford in Brentwood. Brandt says the three most important things to service when preparing a vehicle for winter conditions in California are the tires, brakes and windshield wipers.
The American Automobile Association (AAA) also has advice. “Check tire inflation pressure on all four tires and the spare more frequently in fall and winter,” AAA says in its winter checklist. “As the average temperature drops, so will tire pressures—typically by one PSI (pounds per square inch) for every 10 degrees Fahrenheit. Proper tire pressure levels can be found in the owner’s manual or on a sticker typically located on the driver’s side door jamb.”
Underinflated tires can lead to a blowout if the vehicle hits an obstacle, such as a pothole, and can make it more difficult to come to a stop on slippery roads. Worn-down tread on tires can also contribute to difficulty stopping as well as an increased risk of hydroplaning on wet surfaces. The easiest way to check tread is to use a penny. If the penny is held in the groove of the tire with Abraham Lincoln inserted into the tread headfirst and his entire head is visible, the tread is too low and the tire should be replaced as soon as possible. If Lincoln’s head is at least partly obscured when inserted into the groove, then the tire has an acceptable amount of tread. Spare tires should also be checked for proper tread depth before a situation arises in which the spare is needed.
Even with properly maintained tires, coming to a stop safely on a slippery road requires a vehicle with brakes in good condition. Worn-down brake pads increase stopping distance regardless of season, Kelley Blue Book warns on its website. Worn-down pads and slippery winter roadways are a combination that can lead to traffic accidents if brakes are not maintained. A squeaking or grinding metal-on-metal sound when brakes are applied is the most common indicator that pads need to be replaced, but the vehicle pulling to one side while braking or a rumbling in the pedal can also be indicators of needed service, the website says.
Replacing windshield wiper blades is the third service check that Brandt recommends before winter and is one most drivers can do themselves. The rubber components that repel water can be made brittle by the summer sun and result in ineffective blades that streak or leave behind droplets, reducing visibility.
“Winter time is a good time to change wiper blades for visibility,” Brandt says. “We don’t get as much rain as other states here but it’s good to stay on top of that. Maybe it’ll jinx us into having more rain.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.