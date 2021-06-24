‘A Night of Motown" coming to Brentwood

Marvin Gaye’s ’68 hit “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” may not have been written with the vineyards of Brentwood in mind, but that won’t stop the Motown spirit from coming to the city this summer as the Brentwood Veterans Memorial Building prepares to host “A Night of Motown,” an evening filled with good food, comedy, and Motown’s greatest hits put on by Genuine Upscale Entertainment.
Genuine Upscale Entertainment is a local event company founded in 2018 by Octavio Perez and Cedric Moore that specializes in live comedy events and themed deejay nights in the East Bay Area. Previous events they have done include ’80s Night and Country Night, both of which turned out to be huge successes. After last year was compromised by the pandemic, Genuine Upscale is ready to get back to planning entertainment and co-owner Octavio Perez is looking forward to sharing his evenings with the people of Brentwood and showing them a good time.
“What I’m most looking forward to about our Night of Motown is seeing people have fun again, especially after the last year we’ve had,” Perez explains. “We’ve never done a Motown event, but everybody loves Motown, so we want this to be the one that gets Brentwood back out there.”
The event will take place on July 17 at the Brentwood Veterans Memorial Building, located at 757 First Street in Downtown Brentwood. Each $40 ticket will include a table, party favors, hors d’oeuvres, and an entry into a raffle to win the evening’s door prize — a limousine ride and dinner at Maykedeh Persian Cuisine in San Francisco. Kicking off the night is an opening act by local comedian Bob-O Phillips. Phillips has been making audiences laugh for the past 30 years and worked alongside comedy giants such as George Lopez and Sam Kinison. Following his set, the crowd will be kept on their feet by the event’s deejay, DJ John, as he plays the biggest Motown hits of the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s. More raffle tickets will be available to purchase for $5 each during the event, with the proceeds benefiting the Rotary Clubs of Brentwood and Oakley.
Brentwood residents can look forward to more events like this in the future from Genuine Upscale Entertainment, who have already booked the Veterans Memorial Building for both Halloween and New Year’s Eve to throw similar celebrations.
More information about “A Night of Motown” can be found online at www.genuineupscale.com. Tickets for the event may be purchased at the Brentwood Press building located at 248 Oak Street in Downtown Brentwood.
