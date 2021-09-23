When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in early 2020, professional musician and Brentwood resident Victor Little – like so many others – suddenly had the rug pulled out from under him.
With tours canceled and local venues suddenly shut down, the highly regarded bass player got to work writing and recording new material as a follow-up to his acclaimed 2008 release, “Inner Portrait.” So far, that work has resulted in the recent release of “Mariposa” – four-minute exploration of jazz and funk.
“I’ve been working on a bunch of different tunes because I wanted to do another CD,” Little said. “Then I was talking to a lot of people and a lot of different artists about releasing singles. That’s why this one came out as a single. I thought that it was a strong foot forward as far the single went. I’ve been working on this thing for a while, and I’ve got some good players involved.”
One was vocalist Lilan Lane, who said she was intrigued by the unique challenge of singing on the odd-time track with no lyrics. Her layered vocal tracks took the tune in a direction that impressed Little.
“What was cool about this song was that because there were no lyrics, I used my voice in a more instrumental sense,” she explained. “It was really fun. I like to put in some weird notes, and I was just glad he liked it. I appreciate the musical aspect of being a singer, not just the singing part, but really being creative with it. That’s something Vic allowed me to do on this track. I’m really glad he gave me the freedom to do that.”
Little recorded the new track with the help of Bay Area guitarist Haroun Serang, who also served as a co-producer.
“I recorded it at (Serang’s) place for the most part,” Little said. “I have ideas, and then I get together with Haroun and we hammer them out – like coming up with the bridge. When I’m starting to come up with new music I come up with a bunch of new ideas, and then I see which one is going to stick. Then I work on that one. I try to get that one done.”
While the pandemic resulted in any number of challenges, it also presented a few opportunities for Little. He noted that the players who contributed to the recording are also in-demand touring musicians and finding time to record between tours can often be tough. With touring on hold, musicians had more time for projects like Little’s.
Little, a Chicago native, was born into a musical family, and music was always part of family life. His father, who owned an extensive record collection, was a professional saxophonist. He often showed up for gigs with his children in tow.
“There was music all in my family,” Little said. “Growing up in a Black family on the west side of Chicago, it was all music. For us, it was, and a lot of people in the neighborhood, too. It was great.”
Little started out playing trumpet. In his early teens, an uncle played a record for him that turned the young musician’s life around – Chick Corea’s “My Spanish Heart” – which featured the legendary Stanley Clarke on bass. That discovery set a new course for Little’s life.
In addition to the jazz influence from Clarke, Little also absorbed the influences of funk, soul and rhythm and blues music that was on the radio at the time. His first professional gigs came while he was still in high school. As Little’s reputation developed over time, higher profile work started to come his way. Now his resume includes work with Patti Austin, Billy Preston, Angela Bofill, James Carter, Charlie Musselwhite and Booker T. Jones.
“When it comes to bass playing, there’s one thing that should be top priority, no matter the style: groove,” said Jonathan Herrera, the former editor-in-chief of Bass Player Magazine and a fixture in the Bay Area music community. “That’s what makes Victor so special. He’s incredibly versatile. I mean, just check out the diversity of tones and techniques on his new single, “Mariposa.” But girding that versatility is a constant attention to what we bass players call ‘the pocket.’ Vic has one of the deepest pockets in the country, regardless of what he’s playing. It’s always a relief when Vic is on the gig – you know the groove is in good hands.”
In addition to “Mariposa,” Little has two more completed tunes and another two in progress. While he expects to release other singles, the plan also includes an EP to be titled “Chasing Time.”
“The older we get, the more we’re chasing time,” Little said as he explained the title. “There’s not enough hours in the day to get stuff done. That’s kind of what that means, you know.”
Little’s single “Mariposa” and his CD “Inner Portrait” can be found on Apple Music.
