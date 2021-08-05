Summer Jam returning to Discovery Bay

After nearly two years without any live music in the area, Discovery Bay’s Community Center will once again be buzzing as it hosts the Summer Jam concert series.
It’s the product of a long-time collaboration between the Town of Discovery Bay and the Discovery Bay Lions Club. Free and open to the public, the concerts will also include food trucks and plenty of fun for everyone.
Concerts are planned for Aug. 14 (U2America) and Sept. 11 (Blue Collar Men) at the Discovery Bay Community Center, located at 1601 Discovery Bay Blvd., in Discovery Bay. Doors open at 5 p.m.
“This year we are going all out for a full concert experience,” explained Bryon Gutow, a member of the town’s governing board and the Lions Club. “We’ve invested in the sound system, and I think the residents will be very excited to experience what’s in store for them.”
Gutow partners with Monica Gallo, recreation programs supervisor, to bring the concerts to life. A big fan of live music herself, Gallo said she’s thrilled to play a part in reintroducing the community music festival this summer.
“We’re looking forward to seeing the community come out and enjoy spending time with their family and friends at this free community concert,” she said. “A portion of the money raised over the years has helped to purchase much-needed items for the community center, such as the ‘Movie in the Park’ sound equipment and inflatable screen, patio tables and chairs and pool umbrellas. Half of the proceeds raised go right back into the community center for amenities the community can enjoy all year round.”
The rest of the proceeds will be donated by the Lions Club to local schools and churches and the Lions Center for the Visually Impaired in Pittsburg. Gutow highlighted the fact that the concert is a fundraiser deeply appreciated by local groups.
“At the end of the day, while it’s a free community event, ultimately the funds the Lions Club receives are all given back to the community and the visually impaired,” he said. “Overall, we split the proceeds with the town, and they use their funds for various community projects. We send funds to the visually impaired at the center in Pittsburg.”
On Aug. 14, concertgoers will rock out to U2America, a band specializing in U2 covers. Drummer Rich Slepack said the band came together in 2018 and are looking forward to getting back on stage after the pandemic canceled their 2020 performance schedule.
“We try to do a convincing recreation of a live U2 concert in both look, vibe and sound, and I think our sound in particular is something that is really high quality,” Slepack said. “We are really looking forward to getting back to performing live after the lockdown. We were scheduled to be in Discovery Bay last year, so we are excited to play up there. This will be our first in-person show since the pandemic hit.”
The Summer Jam concert series will include a variety of refreshment options from food trucks and an ice cream cart. Beer, wine and margaritas will also be on sale. Only food and drink purchased from the event-sponsored providers can be consumed on-site during the event and no pets are allowed. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs and blankets. For more information, call 925-392-4575.
To discover more about U2America, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/u2america. To find out more about Blue Collar Men, check out https://www.facebook.com/bluecollarmen/.
