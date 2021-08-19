The Delta Quilters Guild will hold its quilt show at the Brentwood Community Center this weekend.
“We are so excited for this opportunity to interact with the community after the lockdown we experienced this past year,“ said Lucy Meis, president of the guild.
This show’s theme is “Quilting . . . The Thread That Binds.”
Quilts entered for this theme will be displayed together in a special area to highlight how quilting binds the hearts of quilters through friendship, caring, love and celebration, according to the organization.
Barb Bartz is the featured quilter of the show. She joined the Delta Quilters Guild in 1999, the same year she started quilting, but has been sewing most of her life.
“I love the challenge involved in piecing the quilt,” said Bartz.
Bartz has taught workshops for members, organized retreats and served as treasurer and president of the guild.
“I’ve admired Barb’s enthusiasm and exceptional talent from the first day I met her,” said Meis.
Bartz’s quilts, wearable art and other crafts she has made with fabric will be on display, according to the organization.
Another area at the show will feature the Quilts Honoring Veterans program, which provides quilts to members of the military, past and present, to show them how much the guild appreciates their sacrifice and service to the country.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10789 will perform a color guard ceremony when the guild presents patriotic quilts to six veterans (three on Saturday and three on Sunday), organization members said.
Funds from the show will help buy fabric, batting and thread to make the patriotic quilts and other donation quilts.
“Our outward focus making quilts for others in our own home has been very therapeutic during the lockdown,” Meis said. “When COVID protocols permitted small gatherings, I surprised five families who lost their homes in the Paradise Camp Fire with the gift of a quilt. I experienced the emotions and appreciation from these families. It was so heartwarming for them and for me.”
In addition to the quilt exhibits, the show will have quilt demonstrations, vendors, boutique items made by members and raffle baskets.
The show will be held on Aug. 21 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Aug. 22 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) at the Brentwood Community Center, 35 Oak Street, in Brentwood. The cost is $10, with free admission for those under age 8 and over age 80. For more information, visit www.deltaquilters.org.
