Seams to Help volunteers bond over common thread

Seams to Help is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to using their passion for sewing as a form of community outreach. The organization came together in March 2020 in response to rising needs brought on by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sandy Grossman-Morris and her group of volunteers originally stepped up to create fabric masks for health care workers to combat the need for personal protective gear at a time when it was in short supply. Once PPE became more readily available to health care professionals, the volunteers shifted their focus to other groups of essential workers, including those at the grocery store and post office. Grossman-Morris estimates the group sewed and distributed close to 12,000 masks.
“There were some times we would work 15-hour days because the demand was so great,” she admitted. “But we were just so happy we could do something for our community on such a large scale.”
When masks became widely available elsewhere, that didn’t stop the dedicated people at Seams to Help. Rather than be content with a job well done, they turned their focus to what the group of roughly 30 active volunteers refer to as “compassion projects.” These projects have included everything from pillowcases sent to troops overseas during the holiday season to burp cloths for infants in a newborn intensive care unit.
One of the projects the group is most proud of are the sensory pads that they refer to as “fidgets.” A fidget is made up of two pieces of fabric with a marble sewn between them. A maze is then stitched into the swatch of cloth so the user can then knead the marble through the fabric, creating a tactile sensory stimulus. The exercise is particularly helpful for patients in memory care facilities and elementary school children who may struggle with sitting still in a classroom setting after being instructed remotely for much of the past school year.
The students returning to school in the Brentwood Union School District (BUSD) were among the first to receive some of the handcrafted mazes to help with the transition back into an in-person model of learning after spending most of last school year using a computer for remote learning and becoming accustomed to the tactile element of using a mouse and keyboard. In total 1,000 individual fidgets were donated to the district by Seams to Help.
“We feel so fortunate to have community members like Sandy and her team reach out to support our students,”said Superintendent Dana Eaton. “They are an amazing, tireless group who does so much for so many.”
Looking forward, the group has no plans of slowing down. Although they gather to provide resources to help other organizations, Seams to Help is also a resource in its own right, according to Grossman-Morris. It provides an outlet and sense of purpose for its members during a time when isolation and stagnation felt like the norm. The group gathers on the first Tuesday of every month to spend a few hours sewing for their next cause and helping to mend a sense of community for its members.
More information about Seams to Help, including volunteer opportunities and a link to donate, can be found online at www.seamstohelp.org.
