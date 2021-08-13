A Contra Costa County deputy sheriff will not be charged in the aftermath of a shooting that took the life of a Discovery Bay man nearly three years ago.
An investigation completed by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office (DA) concluded that Deputy Matthew Gauthier lawfully shot and killed 41-year-old Paul Ridgeway during an encounter in unincorporated Martinez, Dec. 5, 2018.
According to the report released by the DA’s office, Ridgeway ran from Gauthier and a struggle between the two men ensued. Ridgeway produced a handgun and fired at point-blank range at Gauthier, narrowly missing the deputy. Gauthier separated himself from Ridgeway and fired eight times. Ridgeway was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident began around 9:30 a.m. when Gauthier, after completing another service call in the area, noticed Ridgeway in the front yard of a property on Adelaide Drive. The deputy was familiar with Ridgeway after having completed an assignment in the county’s detention facility. The report indicates that there were no negative interactions between the two men prior to the shooting. At the time of the incident, Gauthier was aware that Ridgeway had an outstanding warrant in Yolo County that was issued when Ridgeway skipped a sentencing hearing.
Ridgeway was facing an expected six-year prison sentence after he fled from police and led them on a chase that reached speeds of 120 mph. Two people close to Ridgeway said in police interviews that he was determined not to return to prison and that he said he would kill himself before he would return to prison.
“If the cops ran up on Ridgeway, he was going to do suicide by gunfire,” said a friend of Ridgeway during his interview with police investigators.
Gauthier parked around the corner and walked toward the residence where he had seen Ridgeway. As the deputy turned the corner, the two men nearly ran into one another. The DA’s report states that Ridgeway reached into his waistband and began to run. Gauthier quickly caught him and wrapped his arms around him. The two fell to the street and began to struggle.
“Stop moving,” Gauthier is quoted as having said to Ridgeway. “I don’t want to shoot you. Show me your hands. Stop resisting.”
Instead, Ridgeway drew a Daewoo 9 mm handgun and fired at Gauthier. Gauthier returned fire, killing Ridgeway. When investigators arrived on scene, the handgun was still in Ridgeway’s hand, and his index finger was on the trigger.
“I know that some people think their son walks on water, I am not that mom,” said Ridgeway’s mother during an interview with police investigators after the shooting. “I know my son. I know that one of his friends said, ‘Why couldn’t the cop have shot him in the leg?’ Well excuse me. Our son had a gun. I’m not an idiot. So what’s the cop going to do – stand there and get shot? No. It is what it is.”
Ridgeway’s girlfriend, who is not identified in the report, was a witness to the incident. She gave police a different account of the shooting. She told police that Gauthier threw Ridgeway to the ground and shot him. She was unsure if Ridgeway returned fire, but acknowledged that he was armed.
The report concluded that her account of the incident was not credible and was not supported by the evidence. In addition to the physical evidence, the report points to conflicting statements made by the witness, her relationship with Ridgeway and two notes found in Ridgeway’s wallet. One was characterized as a suicide note addressed to the witness, while the second was referred to as a self-written obituary.
A press release issued by the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff at the time of the shooting noted that Ridgeway had an extensive history of contact with the police for a wide variety of criminal activity. It was also noted that he was a confirmed member of the Family Affiliated Irish Mafia and an associate of the Nazi Low Riders, both of which are white supremacist prison and street gangs. A friend of Ridgeway told police that Ridgeway had turned over a new leaf by publishing several books. However, he added that Ridgeway’s last book, published three months before his death, was essentially a “big suicide note.”
The DA’s report concluded, “The evidence shows that Contra Costa County Sheriff Deputy Matthew Gauthier acted in what he actually and reasonably believed to be self-defense and defense of others. The examined evidence does not support the contention that the shooting of Ridgeway was criminal.”
