The Brentwood Police Department Traffic Unit will be conducting a drunken-driving (DUI)/drivers license checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. June 18, on Sand Creek Road at Shady Willow Lane.
DUI checkpoints are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests. Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, with officers checking drivers for proper licensing.
The Brentwood Police Department reminds drivers that “DUI doesn’t just mean booze.” If you take prescription drugs, particularly those with a driving or operating machinery warning on the label, you might be impaired enough to get a DUI. Marijuana can also be impairing, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs, and can result in a DUI.
In 2019, 1,066 people were killed in alcohol-involved crashes on California roads. Over the course of the past two years, Brentwood police have investigated DUI collisions resulting in 21 injuries.
Funding for this checkpoint is provided to Brentwood Police Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
