A 72-year-old woman who was killed Sunday afternoon in a two-car collision at the intersection of Brentwood Boulevard and Grant Street has been identified as Susan Pastor of Knightsen by a family member.
She was a sister, a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and a friend to many, according to family member Alyssa Lopinto.
The family has started a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses at https://gofund.me/314cb8e9.
According to Brentwood police, at 3:39 p.m., when officers arrived on scene, preliminary information revealed a vehicle travelling northbound on Brentwood Boulevard, collided with a vehicle traveling westbound on Grant Street. Unfortunately, the solo occupant of the vehicle travelling westbound on Grant Street, a 72-year-old Brentwood woman suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision.
The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital with major injuries. There were no passengers in either vehicle. The cause and whether or not alcohol and/or drugs were a factor remains under investigation.
The Brentwood Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, who has not already been interviewed, to contact the Brentwood Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit at (925) 809-7911.
