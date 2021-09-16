The city of Antioch is preparing to say goodbye to another community leader as City Manager Ron Bernal has announced his intention to retire at the end of the year.
Bernal has been involved in Antioch’s municipal government since 1998 when he joined the city as the assistant city engineer. He was appointed assistant city manager in 2016 before being unanimously voted into the role of city manager in March of 2017 after his predecessor, Steve Duran, was fired by the Antioch City Council.
“I’m living proof that opportunity lives in Antioch. I’m proud to call Antioch my home and want to see it continue to be a place where everyone can live a life of purpose and opportunity in peace, safety and community,” Bernal said of his tenure. “If I could do it all over again, I’d choose Antioch.”
Other Antioch civic leaders were vocal in their congratulations to Bernal in the wake of his announcement.
“Ron is an impeccable human being, filled with compassion, understanding, and love. This has been demonstrated time after time in his relentless support and desire to house our unhoused neighbors, provide Antioch youth with new paths filled with opportunity and much, much more,” Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe said in a statement. “Ron has been a friend, confidant and advisor. While Ron will be missed in his capacity as city manager, he and his wife will continue to be Antioch residents and neighbors to many of us.”
Attempts to reach Bernal about his plans for retirement were not returned as of press time.
