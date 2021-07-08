City leaders have unveiled a partial plan for the eventual return of in-person council and commission meetings at City Hall.
The council has unanimously decided that it and any city commissions will begin meeting in council chambers without public attendance beginning in September, before reopening meetings to the public in October.
Public teleconference attendance options will remain.
The council is expected to decide prior to the return of public attendance in October what, if any, attendee safety precautions will be required.
That decision came at the conclusion of a lengthy council debate about when in-person meetings should return, and what level of council and public vaccination screening and mask requirements should be enforced.
The delay in reopening the council chambers to the public is expected to buy additional time for area COVID-19 vaccination rates to rise, and allow city staff to work out any broadcasting kinks that arise with hosting Zoom-like meetings for the public while the council or commissions are in chambers.
State regulations currently allow virtual government agency meetings through Sept. 30, but government bodies must meet in-person after that, and public in-person attendance must be permitted.
“The longer we wait (to open the chambers to the public), we will definitely know a lot more information about vaccinations, if there are any surges or spikes, all those things,” said City Manager Tim Ogden.
Currently only 57.2% of Brentwood residents are fully vaccinated, placing the city 21st out of 30 county tracked areas or cities, according to county data.
When asked by City Councilmember Johnny Rodriguez if masks would be required during in-person meetings today, City Attorney Damien Brower said it’s an ever-changing answer.
“That is a hard question to answer, partly because the law keeps changing on us and we keep getting different regulations from the different agencies,” Brower said.
City Councilmember Susannah Meyer said that as of now, determining attendee requirements, such as masks, is challenging.
“My vote would be to ask community members to wear a mask, because I don’t like the idea of singling people out,” she said. “We don’t really know the reasons behind the decisions that people make (to vaccinate or not to vaccinate).”
City Councilmember Jovita Mendoza hinted that at this point she favors everyone wearing a mask unless they self-attest to vaccination on a signed form.
But Mayor Joel Bryant said he questions whether it’s appropriate to mandate people to show their vaccination cards for entrance.
“I have a real ingrained concern about requiring people to show specific IDs to enter buildings,” he said. “Historically, these processes don’t make people comfortable.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.