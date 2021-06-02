The Brentwood City Council put the brakes on a planned Fourth of July parade during a special meeting on Tuesday, June 1, and asked city staff to come up with a new plan for the holiday.
The city put out a press release last week stating the Parks and Recreation Department would host the fourth annual Brentwood Classic Fourth of July Parade next month, but city council members expressed concern and disapproval during the special meeting on Tuesday and voted to create a different, yet-to-be-defined event in its place.
“I don’t know why we can’t push this off a year,” said Councilmember Karen Rarey. “We have two parades coming this year where it’s colder and more people will be vaccinated. I think we are setting ourselves up to have a spike in our community and shutting businesses down and I would hate to see that, especially since we are getting to the point where we can open up.”
City staff defended the idea, stating a parade in downtown Brentwood would break no state guidelines, since restrictions on all but mega events should be lifted on June 15. Mega events are defined as 10,000 or more people outside, and 5,000 or more people inside. The parade is not expected to draw enough spectators to be considered an outdoor, mega event.
After asking questions about the proposed parade – and chiding city staff for not bringing the idea to the Parks and Recreation Committee before announcing it to the community – the council virtually opened the floor for public comment. Sip n’ Scoop owner Vicky Little was the first to speak. She stated she had been cautious over the past 15 months, staying within the guidelines since shelter-in-place orders were first issued, but was ready to continue to follow guidelines as they allowed for more freedom.
“Why must we decide this time that we will not be following the CDC, the local, state and federal leadership?” she asked the council. “Why are we not making decisions based on the local level, or why must we now be making decisions on a local level that don’t align with our state, federal and CDC guidelines . . . We need to be able to gather once again, because if not now, when?”
After public comment, the council discussed the parade. Councilmember Susannah Meyer made a motion to have staff bring more information to a future meeting, with a vote to follow, but recreation supervisor Kris Farro interjected to explain time frames would significantly limit what staff would be able to plan if the decision was put off, even to the next regular meeting on June 8. The motion was withdrawn, and discussion continued. The idea of a reverse parade, like the Hometown Halloween event, was floated, but staff informed the council it had been difficult to get businesses to participate. Council then went on to discuss ways the parade route could be extended, crowd control could be maintained, and safety guidelines could be implemented to prevent attendees from mingling.
In the end, Mayor Joel Bryant’s statement on the importance of the Fourth of July holiday spurred a unanimously approved motion that the city’s Parks and Recreation Department would work with the Downtown Business Coalition to create a safe, controllable event and bring it back to the council meeting on June 8.
“This is the celebration of our freedom from tyranny,” Bryant said, adding Memorial Day’s ceremonies had been affected by current restrictions. “I think this has a significance other parades may not have in that we do this to honor those that have brought these liberties to us. I think that we can find a way to do it safely.”
