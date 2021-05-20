The Brentwood City Council recently declined to take action on the renewal of a franchise agreement that allows a natural gas pipeline to operate underneath the city’s streets, throwing the future of that pipeline into limbo.
The report prepared by city staff for the May 11 council meeting recommended that the council declare its intent to renew the agreement and schedule a public hearing next month to hear testimony on the matter. At the end of the council’s debate and public comment, no councilmember made a motion to schedule the hearing, leaving the city without a mechanism to renew the contract.
The 12-inch pipeline is currently owned and operated by California Resources Production Corporation (CRC). It conveys natural gas from multiple points including Lathrop and French Camp to a refinery in Richmond. The 2.5-mile long segment that runs through the city enters along Concord Avenue, turns north following John Muir Parkway before turning to the west and running along Balfour Road before exiting city limits.
The line was built in 1991, and an oil and gas pipeline franchise with a 25-year term was approved by the City of Brentwood. A five-year contract extension expired in February of this year. CRC is requesting a renewal of the franchise with a 10-year term. A state-mandated annual franchise fee of $12,000 is paid by CRC to the city.
According to a CRC spokesperson, approximately 1.8 million cubic feet of natural gas moves through the pipeline everyday, enough to meet the daily natural gas needs of about 9,000 homes.
The council’s refusal to schedule a public hearing on the renewal caught both city staff and CRC representatives off guard.
“There was no expectation from (CRC) or city staff that the item scheduled to set a public hearing and provide notice to the public on June 8 wouldn’t pass,” said City Manager Tim Ogden. “No public comments were even shared five years ago.”
Council discussion began with Mayor Joel Bryant recusing himself from the debate regarding the contract renewal. Bryant stated that his home is in close proximity to the pipeline, and his personal stake in the decision made it inappropriate for him to participate.
Opposition to the renewal was spearheaded by Councilmember Jovita Mendoza. Referencing the 2010 explosion of a natural gas pipeline that killed eight people and destroyed an entire San Bruno neighborhood, Mendoza questioned the risk that the pipeline poses to city residents and the nominal value the contract delivered to the city. She also noted the line’s close proximity to schools on American Avenue.
“They’re like, ‘Ok we’ll give you guys $12,000,’” said Mendoza. “That’s nothing. It does nothing for me, for the city. I’ve gotten calls from residents. They’re like, ‘It’s not worth the $12,000 for the safety of the residents.’ I agree with them on that.”
Residents who spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting raised concerns over CRC’s public safety record and the lack of firefighting resources available should a fire occur.
One speaker urged the council to use the opportunity to reduce the city’s dependence on fossil fuels.
“My personal position, and a lot of people here are to turn the tide around on oil and gas,” said Vanessa Cleric. “If we’re participating in this, we’re working with the enemy in my opinion. If we have the option to stop this pipeline and stop participating in this industry and start turning our efforts toward green energy, then I recommend that everybody put this to bed right now.”
The ramifications of the council’s actions aren’t quite clear. Bill Westerfield, an attorney representing the city stated that, as the current agreement with CRC has expired, CRC has no right to continue to move natural gas through city limits. In an email to The Press, a CRC spokesperson contested that position.
“CRC has not received a pipeline termination notice, and we meet the financial and technical requirements necessary to continue operating the pipeline,” said Richard Venn, CRC director of communications.
“In addition, we are the largest natural gas producer in the state and as the city manager pointed out, every house in Brentwood uses natural gas. We look forward to continuing to work with the city and its staff on how we can continue to provide safe, reliable and affordable energy.”
Miki Tsubota, director of public works for the City of Brentwood, noted that multiple pipelines from a variety of providers run underneath the city, and that renewal of those agreements are typically routine matters. Ogden added that the consequences of the council’s decision are not yet known.
“The city attorney is reaching out to the legal counsel of the California Resource Corporation, and per city council direction discussing the cessation of their pipeline,” Ogden said. “Additional legal discussions may occur that may not be shared publicly. However, if new information becomes available and the City Council desires to revisit the franchise agreement approval of the pipeline, that may yet occur.”
To view a map of the pipeline, visit packet page 54 at https://bit.ly/3hAQ8ME.
