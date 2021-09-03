Brentwood residents looking forward to the return of in-person City Council meetings will have to keep being patient.
The council recently decided it will begin holding in-person meetings as soon as Sept. 14, but at first only masked and COVID-19-vaccinated councilmembers and city staff will be invited into the chambers.
Public teleconference attendance options will remain available.
“We are taking a precaution,” said City Councilmember Karen Rarey. “We are doing it for the safety of our residents and for our staff and other commissioners.”
Once it has tested its own return, the council intends to reevaluate all its options, including holding in-person city commission meetings and welcoming the public back into the chambers.
The council has been holding virtual meetings since shortly after the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. In June this year, they tentatively decided to begin meeting in council chambers without public attendance beginning in September, before possibly reopening meetings to the public in October.
But city leaders say the area’s current COVID-19 case figures and vaccination rates are a source of concern as they look ahead to welcoming the public back into the chambers.
Brentwood has had 522 new COVID-19 cases the last two weeks, the fifth-highest number out of 31 county areas tracked. The city’s vaccination rate among people 12 and older is 72.4%.
The city of Oakley is already holding in-person council meetings with public admittance, while the town of Discovery Bay’s directors have also returned to the chambers while inviting the public to attend via video conference.
“In light of the COVID situation looking dramatically worse, we wanted to put this on the agenda to get some direction before we consider coming back in September,” said City Manager Tim Ogden.”I think with the cases increasing….It’s something to reconsider about whether it’s the right timing or not. I think staff would agree it’s not the best time to come back into council chambers and start inviting the public to participate.”
Councilmembers and city staff will be required to be vaccinated and wear masks if they return in person at the first available opportunity in September. The council speculated that these two precautions could also be required of the public once it’s welcomed back.
As of now, the Contra Costa Health Services Department already mandates that all people, regardless of vaccination status, wear face coverings in public indoor settings.
“The decisions we make as the council don’t just impact the council — they impact staff, they impact commissioners, other community members that take place in chambers and with the public present,” said City Councilmember Susannah Meyer.
At least one city resident, Rod Flohr, said he appreciates the council taking a cautious approach to the full return of in-person meetings.
“I like to come to the city council meetings, and I really appreciate the opportunity to do it through Zoom,” he said. “I hope that can continue….I would like to see everyone stay safe.”
For more background information on Brentwood’s decision, see page 266 at https://bit.ly/38tbaai.
