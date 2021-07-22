City leaders are in the process of evaluating whether the municipality should continue offering passport services.
The city has been a U.S. Department of State-designated passport services agency since 2001, but before the service was paused by the pandemic-induced closure of City Hall in early 2020, it frequently caused delays for customers seeking other assistance, such as obtaining building permits or submitting planning applications, city officials said.
If the city opts to continue offering the passport help, conducted at the community development administrative front counter, then it must go through a routine yearly recertification process.
“This pandemic has given us an opportunity to reevaluate all of our functions, and this is one that kind of rose to the top,” said City Manager Tim Ogden. “Is this a core service we should be providing?” If it is, we may need a little extra help, and let’s shift this burden where it might better fit in the city.”
The Brentwood City Council has asked city staff to return to the governing body with more information, including precise costs to adequately staff the service; the number of passport seekers who are Brentwood residents; and the possibility of the city turning away non-Brentwood residents seeking passport help.
The city processed a low of 438 passports in 2012, but that number has jumped to an average of about 1,200 yearly in the three years leading up to the pandemic, city officials said.
There are five other passport acceptance facilities within 10 miles of Brentwood, including the City of Oakley and the Brentwood Post Office at 18 Oak Street, less than half a mile from City Hall.
The influx in services sought through the city required designated front-counter employees to provide passport services simultaneously if the nine available daily appointment slots — frequently booked — overlapped, causing disruptions for other customers who were in the permit center to conduct business, according to a city staff report.
Appointments ran between an average of 20 and 30 minutes for one or two applicants, but some appointments lasted as long as 40 minutes to an hour if a four- or five-person group was seeking assistance. Additional time was required if applicants needed their photos taken onsite.
“With this service provided through the permit center, the amount of time we dedicate to this takes away or impacts the amount of time that we would spend assisting other customers, our primary customers, including businesses in Brentwood, our contractors, our residents, the development community,” said Development Services Manager Tim Nielsen. “Providing this service does impact those services.”
The service costs the city about $60,000 to provide, with between $35,751 and $51,132 recouped yearly in the past five fiscal years through garnered passport service and photo fees. The U.S. State Department-set fees are $35 for each passport processed, in addition to $21.16 if photos are taken.
City leaders appear conflicted about whether the service should continue.
“I know having the ability to come down and get a passport is really convenient, it is very nice, but Oakley is very close, the post office is very close,” said Mayor Joel Bryant. “There are other ways to do it as well.”
City Councilmember Karen Rarey, however, noted that appointments at the nearest post office appear hard to come by. As of July 20, the next available appointment was Aug. 17, according to the online scheduler.
She hinted that the city’s decision should hinge on how many Brentwood residents the city serves.
“If we are serving more people that are outside Brentwood than in Brentwood, it’s a no-brainer to not continue it,” she said. “But if we are serving Brentwood residents, depending on the cost, it might be worthwhile to look into continuing it.”
City officials are expected to return to the council with precise figures on additional staff needs and costs to adequately staff the service if it is to continue.
Ogden noted that the service could be shifted to another city department to free up the community development administrative front counter.
No timetable has been disclosed for when the information will be delivered to the council.
For more information, see packet page 249 at https://bit.ly/3x0fxDj.
