City leaders will use a retired judge to choose members of a new commission charged with determining updated City Council district boundary options.
Brentwood leaders in 2019 replaced the former City Council at-large election process with a system in which all council members will eventually be elected by a district that each represents. The mayor will still be elected at-large.
With the new census recently completed, the city’s representative district boundaries must now be updated to align with new population data — a task that will in part be undertaken by an independent commission, whose members will be chosen by the retired judge.
Per state law, the council is prohibited from choosing the commission members but can choose the selection process.
“The hybrid model selected creates an independent body to run the redistricting process,” said City Attorney Damien Brower.
Once formed, the five-member commission (one member from each existing district and one at-large member) are expected to hold at least four public meetings, leading to the recommendation of two or maps for City Council consideration. The council would then choose one.
The council opted to request that the retired judge help form the commission. The possible array of other viable methods included using a panel of retired judges to decide members; calling on the chairs of the city’s Planning, Park and Recreation and Arts Commissions to help select commissioners; and implementing a random draw of qualified applicants, with an additional interview process.
The city could seek the volunteer services of retired United States District Judge Thelton Henderson, who recently provided assistance to the West Contra Costa School District carrying out the same process.
“Our special council contacted Judge Henderson, and he agreed, if requested, to do the same service for Brentwood and help us with the appointments in the same way he assisted the district,” Brower said.
Brower noted the single judge choice to help form the commission does have several benefits, such as promoting impartiality, as Henderson is not a Brentwood resident nor does he have any connection to the council; it will allow Henderson to provide enhanced screening of applicants; and it will expedite the selection process, as Henderson will make his selection based only on applications, as opposed to also involving an interview process.
“I am feeling comfortable with the judge,” said City Councilmember Jovita Mendoza. “I don’t think he knows any of us.”
It’s anticipated that the Brentwood City Clerk’s office will eventually receive prospective commission member applications, before all are pre-screened for qualifying characteristics.
Prospective commission applicants must meet select criteria, including being a resident and a registered voter of the city. They will also be required to answer the questions, “Why do you want to serve, and what can you bring to the commission?” Among the disqualifying stipulations are being an elected official of the city; having served as a staff member or consultant to a currently sitting city councilmember; or having contributed $500 or more in a year to any city council candidate.
The judge will be tasked with selecting one member from each existing district: one at-large member and four alternates, one from each existing district if possible.
The city must complete the entire updated mapping process by the state-imposed deadline of April 22, 2022.
For more information on the commission’s formation and updating of districts, visit packet page 561 at https://bit.ly/2UdB8uv.
