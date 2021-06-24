Millions of people across the nation celebrated the anniversary of the day, June 19, that slavery abolition laws reached Texas, the last state to have allowed enslavement.
As it originally took place, despite the fact that the Emancipation Proclamation was issued via executive order in January of 1863, it was not uniformly accepted by all states until post-civil war, where on June 19, 1865, Black people in Texas were finally declared free. In Contra Costa County, it was celebrated at Grace Bible Fellowship of Antioch, hosted through Grace Arms.
In this festival of celebration, there were performances, businesses and speeches displayed and provided by members of Grace Bible Fellowship and the Black community. Not only was it a special occasion due to the nature of the holiday, but also because it was the first celebration hosted by Grace Arms.
Giving back to the community and sharing the compassionate love of Jesus Christ are just some of the purposes of the program. When speaking with Program Director and Grace Arms board member Anthony Randolph it was explained, “Grace Arms organization feeds the community through our food and clothing pantry on Wednesdays and Saturdays. We feed anybody that comes through as well as offer clothing. We also have an overcomers program and a transitional program. Today, with our Juneteenth festival, all of the proceeds go to Grace Arms.”
With a community-oriented directive, the festival kicked off with a joyous start. The blazing heat and bright sun could not curb the celebratory atmosphere that was present.
Throughout the festival, thoughts and opinions were heard from various members of the community revolving around the announcement of Juneteenth as a federal holiday. Many individuals expressed their excitement at the motion, such as Coach Derrick Johnson of the Delta Stars who stated, “It should have been a holiday a long time ago, but it’s here now, so we have to enjoy it.”
This thought was echoed by 15-year-old Jazmine Clark, who was at the festival with her grandmother and their jewelry business.
“It’s amazing and it’s about time that everyone celebrates it,” she said.
Aside from businesses and organization members, church members were also excited for the addition of Juneteenth as a federal holiday. Kira Smith, member of Grace Bible Fellowship’s Banner Ministry explained, “I’m really happy. It deserves to be a federal holiday.”
Along with those who expressed their excitement at the motion, there were just as many who trained their eyes on the changing future. According to Sandra Blackmond, who was there to share her Total Life Change product, “It is my prayer that not only we get a holiday, but that we get unity all around.” Hopes of continued legislative change were shared by numerous people who were given the opportunity to voice their thoughts. Luella Hill-Dudley, CEO and founder of the Sistahs with Ink foundation, explained her thoughts.
“This is something that’s overdue,” she said “What we need is some results and more focus on how to help the African American community and make sure we are treated as equal as every other nationality.”
Aside from future changes, ideas of the necessity of awareness and education were also brought up by members of the festival. Christopher Billinsgly, son of Teresa Hicks, a hand-crafted jewelry vendor present at the celebration, explained that, “I am happy that we are finally here. I was raised knowing about it, but there alot of people that know about it. It is one step in the right direction.”
On top of many members of the church and community showing their support for the celebration, Mayor of Antioch Lamar Thorpe and Vice Mayor Monica Wilson made an appearance as well.
In his speech to the members of the event, Mayor Thorpe stated, “This zip code in Antioch is the second wealthiest zip code in East Contra Costa County.”
His speech emphasized the progress that the Black community had made, and encouraged members of the community to continue in their efforts. When asked about Juneteenth being made a federal holiday, Mayor Thorpe said, “It’s important to put this in context. We are having a celebration today because of the Black Lives Matter movement. There is more work to be done. I would like to see a Black Lives Matter Plaza. We still have a lot of work to do in our school system.”
There were many more people that expressed their thoughts and feelings regarding Juneteenth, its meaning, and the next steps for the Black community and legislatures.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.