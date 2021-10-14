County Clerk-Recorder-Elections facility dedicated

The Clerk-Recorder-Elections facility was dedicated as the “Stephen L. Weir Building” last week in a ceremony hosted by the Board of Supervisors and County Clerk-Recorder Debi Cooper.
Steve Weir was the County Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters for nearly a quarter century, from 1989-2013.
For over two decades, Weir was an innovator and pacesetter among County Departments and Clerk-Recorders across the State, officials recalled.
He was first to implement e-commerce, offer credit card payments, use digital imaging for public records, and was primarily responsible for the current modernized building, commissioned under his leadership and opened to the public in 2007.
His public service career spanned four decades. In addition to his 24 years as County Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters, Weir served as Concord City Councilman and mayor, a member of the Contra Costa Water District, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and staff member to the late Assemblyman and Senator Dan Boatwright.
“There is not a more fitting legacy than to name the Clerk-Recorder facility after a public servant like Steve Weir,” said Chair of the Board of Supervisors Diane Burgis in a press release. Essential to his mandate, Steve brought credibility to the office of the Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters for Contra Costa County.”
Debi Cooper, current Clerk-Recorder-Registrar, agreed.
“For more than 25 years, I had the remarkable privilege of working directly with Steve – including 23 years while he was the County Clerk-Recorder,” she said. “He served the public with unfettered integrity, dedication, and a natural genuineness. The Clerk-Recorder-Elections Department continues the customer and voter-centric focus Steve instilled during his tenure. He is a mentor and a friend, and I cannot imagine a more fitting tribute to his legacy than dedicating the Clerk-Recorder-Elections facility in his name.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.