Meet the City Clerk: Margaret Wimberly

City clerks play a crucial role in local government and in Brentwood, that role belongs to Margaret Wimberly. A longtime East County resident, Wimberly has been part of the city’s staff for 20 years.
“I manage the city council agenda process, public record requests for the city and I’m the elections officer for the city so I manage everything related to city elections,” Wimberly said of her post. “I also manage Political Reform Act filing – the campaign finance statements and the “conflict of interest” forms that are required of city staff and elected officials – and I am the records manager for the city, so I oversee the record management program for the city.”
Wimberly joined Brentwood’s team in 1997, then left for four years in 2001. When the city clerk position opened in 2005, she came back. She is certified through the International Institute of Municipal Clerks as a Master Municipal Clerk. She works with local clerks from the county and neighboring cities to share ideas and keep Brentwood’s processes up to date.
Currently, Wimberly is working to recruit committee members for Brentwood’s redistricting project.
“We are recruiting for our redistricting commission members,” she said. “We have four districts right now and because of the annual census numbers coming out, cities are required to go through a redistricting process. Right now, we are recruiting for commission members.”
Once the commission is formed, public meetings will be held to begin the mapping process.
Wimberly said one of the things she loves about living and working in East County is the family-friendly feel of the area, and the strong sense of community. She noted the location is pretty great, too.
“I like that I can get to the mountains quickly and the ocean quickly, it has a nice central location,” she said. “And I love to go to the local parks with my grandchildren.”
Wimberly is currently working a hybrid schedule that allows her to spend part of the week in the office and part at home. She said she is glad to see things opening up again, after a long year of living under COVID-19 related restrictions.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.